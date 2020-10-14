HII!! WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE GAMES? (iam boring¨)

IAM BORING (je dobrý zaříttimhle discuzi) :)
Roblox bence cunku cok guzel
csgo because is really nice
Warframe because it isn't pay to win and also if you like playing alone you're in luck, the whole game can be soloed too
bros how to earn soul gems many more????
you guys love online games a lot
mine is ark survival evolved and minecraft
i prefrr mobile legend i wantto play with you guys pls tell any body
i will help you in rank push
Depends on how you mean that. It could be games in roblox.. Minecraft, etc
Overall I would definitely go with Pacify, minecraft terraria stardew valley and Lords of the fallen. Definitely
what is happening im bored
i'v only tries two harvest land and a slots game harvest land was good didn't like the other one x
I would say far cry 3 great game would recommend checking it out if you didn't
Overwatch, its my type of game.