who like this game?

how to take a screenshot in that game????
i like it to do some time pass
who got SG because of this task? because you need to have proof that you have a shipyard
i got rejected even i have build the shipyard, i got rejected twice
wow i like game and how downlaod ;3 and i need downlaod game i have pc
I got rejected too, on my second attempt now.
OOOhhh, my task just got accepted. I just need to wait for an hour for the second task.
Me because its really a good game
I like this game it's super fun to play plus if this is a VR it will be more fun for the players!!
amarali are you using a pc? if you are search snipping tool and you will able to screen shot
at first it was really entertaining but lately got bored of it, not playing for a while
this game is a very good game i have played it nice experince
I Like This Game I'm Playing That Game 3 Weeks
i cant beleive is so addictive
i am sure every one is enjoying it