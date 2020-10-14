who like this game?

amirali_gh1 how to take a screenshot in that game????

Gursharank i like it to do some time pass



znyzer25 who got SG because of this task? because you need to have proof that you have a shipyard

VansJayy i got rejected even i have build the shipyard, i got rejected twice

amirali_gh1 ohh its bad ;(





Sam_homer wow i like game and how downlaod ;3 and i need downlaod game i have pc

amirali_gh1 idk





trollgamer12 I got rejected too, on my second attempt now.

trollgamer12 OOOhhh, my task just got accepted. I just need to wait for an hour for the second task.

amirali_gh1 :) yay good work

kmy_hd wonderful, the best :)

clint1234 Me because its really a good game

amirali_gh1 kk its beautiful :)

justandumbpep hmm is it nice game

lily_royale I like this game it's super fun to play plus if this is a VR it will be more fun for the players!!

lily_royale amarali are you using a pc? if you are search snipping tool and you will able to screen shot

lily_royale how that helped





Amazingsalt_Z I got rejected thrice

Cloudway at first it was really entertaining but lately got bored of it, not playing for a while

amirali_gh1 oof :O its so bad

shivenkumar98 this game is a very good game i have played it nice experince

MOrtifer I Like This Game I'm Playing That Game 3 Weeks

NANIWISE this game rocks

NANIWISE i cant beleive is so addictive