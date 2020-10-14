Rain

who like this game?

amirali_gh1 avatar

amirali_gh1

October 14, 2020 at 09:10 AM

how to take a screenshot in that game????
Gursharank avatar

Gursharank

October 14, 2020 at 01:25 PM

i like it to do some time pass
znyzer25 avatar

znyzer25

October 14, 2020 at 01:51 PM

who got SG because of this task? because you need to have proof that you have a shipyard
VansJayy avatar

VansJayy

October 24, 2020 at 05:35 PM

i got rejected even i have build the shipyard, i got rejected twice
amirali_gh1 avatar

amirali_gh1

October 25, 2020 at 09:58 AM

ohh its bad ;(

Sam_homer avatar

Sam_homer

October 25, 2020 at 10:46 AM

wow i like game and how downlaod ;3 and i need downlaod game i have pc
amirali_gh1 avatar

amirali_gh1

October 26, 2020 at 10:32 AM

idk

trollgamer12 avatar

trollgamer12

October 26, 2020 at 10:56 AM

I got rejected too, on my second attempt now.
trollgamer12 avatar

trollgamer12

October 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM

OOOhhh, my task just got accepted. I just need to wait for an hour for the second task.
amirali_gh1 avatar

amirali_gh1

October 26, 2020 at 09:32 PM

:) yay good work
kmy_hd avatar

kmy_hd

October 27, 2020 at 04:51 AM

wonderful, the best :)
clint1234 avatar

clint1234

October 31, 2020 at 07:06 AM

Me because its really a good game
amirali_gh1 avatar

amirali_gh1

October 31, 2020 at 08:43 AM

kk its beautiful :)
justandumbpep avatar

justandumbpep

October 31, 2020 at 01:54 PM

hmm is it nice game
lily_royale avatar

lily_royale

October 31, 2020 at 02:30 PM

I like this game it's super fun to play plus if this is a VR it will be more fun for the players!!
lily_royale avatar

lily_royale

October 31, 2020 at 02:32 PM

amarali are you using a pc? if you are search snipping tool and you will able to screen shot
lily_royale avatar

lily_royale

October 31, 2020 at 02:32 PM

how that helped

Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

October 31, 2020 at 04:44 PM

I got rejected thrice
Cloudway avatar

Cloudway

November 1, 2020 at 01:46 AM

at first it was really entertaining but lately got bored of it, not playing for a while
amirali_gh1 avatar

amirali_gh1

November 1, 2020 at 11:06 AM

oof :O its so bad
shivenkumar98 avatar

shivenkumar98

November 1, 2020 at 03:15 PM

this game is a very good game i have played it nice experince
MOrtifer avatar

MOrtifer

November 1, 2020 at 10:55 PM

I Like This Game I'm Playing That Game 3 Weeks
NANIWISE avatar

NANIWISE

November 1, 2020 at 11:57 PM

this game rocks
NANIWISE avatar

NANIWISE

November 1, 2020 at 11:57 PM

i cant beleive is so addictive
NANIWISE avatar

NANIWISE

November 1, 2020 at 11:57 PM

i am sure every one is enjoying it
