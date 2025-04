pubg vs cs go

giannigamer23 pubg vs va go

blackout126 why do everyone compare csgo and pubg





blackout126 they are both different game though but have some of facts common but not comarable because their concepts and perseptions are different

Carret pubg is good game but i thing cs:go better than pubg

ron7 The two games are fundamentally different, one's kinda a deathmatch the other is a battle royale; but on the overall comparison I'd say CS:GP