How Come i still can't post a screenshot

mauldalorian4378 How come I still can't post a screenshot. It keeps on saying to reload the page. Anyone else have this problem?

xBaran00 ye of coutwe

xoxoBasic You should upload .JPG images instead of .PNG images

mauldalorian4378 Well its a screenshot so is it any different? How would i convert it.

mauldalorian4378 Oh dude thanks yeah i guess it was jpg not png

NinjaFlamesRS I've had this problem before. I just waited a while and came back and it worked.

snowlifefun1 I don't know