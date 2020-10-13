Can i tell me what is your favourite game?
ı dont have a game but ı have gamehag
My favourite game is Fortnite
tf2 goddamn great graphics its f2p and great community
cities building games, but my top 2 is simcity and cities skylines.
my favourite game is league of legends
The remastered version of Neighbours of h3 ll just came out, and it's a wild retro ride! You guys have to try that game!
my fav is Warframe its F2P and also not P2W
my fav game is CS:GO and Minecraft
my game very good and it minecraft and robx