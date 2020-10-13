Is gamehag legit ?

Supergamer157 Is gamehag legit ?

AnimationPr0 Yes. This website is legit. If you don't believe it, I have nothing more to say. (see the design of this website)

Supergamer157 i have completed a task and sent them a screenshot ( proof)

But even after 7-8 hours i haven't received soul gems and i still have only few hours left to open games daily mix chest.

Offer name : lineage 2 classic

status : pending

Also, Some mod deranked me just for asking if it is possible to verify the image by today itself.

worst experience from gamehag :(

AnimationPr0 Don't worry. This happens to people many times. Why not try to contact the admin and ask them if they can verify it for you. I am sure they will solve your issue. Have fun!

Supergamer157 you mean by creating a ticket ?

elliezai Yes, gamehag is a legit way to get in-game purchases for free or even get actual free games. However, the process of getting soul gems might take a while depending on how much soul gems you want plus, you also need to level up. Gamehag is great, but I do not recommend it if you aren't a patient type of person.

Supergamer157 i know gamehag is legit but 3 years ago, they awarded soul gems very quickly (within 1 hour) for the completed tasks

resul2007 i think legit





NinjaFlamesRS It's legit but as ellie said you gotta be patient

ron7 It's probably legit but man the grind to get SG is hard and half the times i don't get credited

lukasogelias i say its 100% legit it can be hard sometimes and there is small chances on chests but its a nice site

its_amysgaming Hm...I think gamehag is a okish app. What do you guys think?

MookGamer you shouldn't expect to open their free chests everytime they pop-up. It usually takes 1-2 days to verify a task, unless you have VIP.