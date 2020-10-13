Rain

Is gamehag legit ?

Supergamer157

Supergamer157

October 13, 2020 at 06:02 PM

Is gamehag legit ?
AnimationPr0

AnimationPr0

October 13, 2020 at 06:08 PM

Yes. This website is legit. If you don't believe it, I have nothing more to say. (see the design of this website)
Supergamer157

Supergamer157

October 13, 2020 at 06:09 PM

i have completed a task and sent them a screenshot ( proof)
But even after 7-8 hours i haven't received soul gems and i still have only few hours left to open games daily mix chest.
Offer name : lineage 2 classic
status : pending
Also, Some mod deranked me just for asking if it is possible to verify the image by today itself.
worst experience from gamehag :(
AnimationPr0

AnimationPr0

October 13, 2020 at 06:17 PM

Don't worry. This happens to people many times. Why not try to contact the admin and ask them if they can verify it for you. I am sure they will solve your issue. Have fun!
Supergamer157

Supergamer157

October 13, 2020 at 06:26 PM

you mean by creating a ticket ?
elliezai

elliezai

October 13, 2020 at 06:39 PM

Yes, gamehag is a legit way to get in-game purchases for free or even get actual free games. However, the process of getting soul gems might take a while depending on how much soul gems you want plus, you also need to level up. Gamehag is great, but I do not recommend it if you aren't a patient type of person.
Supergamer157

Supergamer157

October 13, 2020 at 06:43 PM

i know gamehag is legit but 3 years ago, they awarded soul gems very quickly (within 1 hour) for the completed tasks
resul2007

resul2007

October 13, 2020 at 06:55 PM

i think legit

NinjaFlamesRS

NinjaFlamesRS

October 13, 2020 at 07:56 PM

It's legit but as ellie said you gotta be patient
ron7

ron7

October 15, 2020 at 02:04 PM

It's probably legit but man the grind to get SG is hard and half the times i don't get credited
lukasogelias

lukasogelias

October 15, 2020 at 07:12 PM

i say its 100% legit it can be hard sometimes and there is small chances on chests but its a nice site
its_amysgaming

its_amysgaming

October 15, 2020 at 10:25 PM

Hm...I think gamehag is a okish app. What do you guys think?
MookGamer

MookGamer

October 16, 2020 at 12:24 AM

you shouldn't expect to open their free chests everytime they pop-up. It usually takes 1-2 days to verify a task, unless you have VIP.
mikeb9877

mikeb9877

October 16, 2020 at 02:31 AM

I hope is legit bc I just want to be a premium on TF2 :(
Is gamehag legit ? - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag