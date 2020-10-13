Rain

its good game?

Ehamza avatar

Ehamza

October 13, 2020 at 12:56 PM

i dont now
Kristian123632 avatar

Kristian123632

October 13, 2020 at 01:27 PM

i dont now
A_verysaltygoose avatar

A_verysaltygoose

October 18, 2020 at 03:42 PM

yes.
silvermoon0203 avatar

silvermoon0203

October 19, 2020 at 03:52 AM

yeah i think so
ivebeenplaying avatar

ivebeenplaying

October 19, 2020 at 06:26 AM

Yeah i think its a really good game and worth it lol
Yaron1979 avatar

Yaron1979

October 19, 2020 at 07:05 PM

i very love this kind of games
Yaron1979 avatar

Yaron1979

October 19, 2020 at 07:06 PM

i think very intrsting shooter
gokunisaan avatar

gokunisaan

November 20, 2020 at 10:07 PM

COD rules bro duh
Cloudway avatar

Cloudway

November 23, 2020 at 04:26 AM

i just downloaded the mobile version of it
blippythicctrading avatar

blippythicctrading

November 23, 2020 at 12:07 PM

cod zombies is the best and the most nastalgic thing to egsist
blippythicctrading avatar

blippythicctrading

November 23, 2020 at 12:08 PM

I play it nonstop so hiped for cold war saving up for it right now
blippythicctrading avatar

blippythicctrading

November 23, 2020 at 12:09 PM

is there anyone else that likes zombies as much as me
Sqne avatar

Sqne

November 25, 2020 at 02:10 PM

yes its good
AnaLynx21 avatar

AnaLynx21

December 27, 2020 at 05:35 AM

es muy interesante este juego, asi que sip, para mi es buen juego
AaronFrog1 avatar

AaronFrog1

December 29, 2020 at 11:13 PM

I dont know
TacticalGamer2004 avatar

TacticalGamer2004

December 30, 2020 at 07:21 PM

yeah its very famous and also its all time favorite game
aya102 avatar

aya102

January 18, 2021 at 05:41 AM

yes, nice game
kralada avatar

kralada

January 19, 2021 at 01:02 AM

I TAKES UP A LOT OF SPACE
jmoocky avatar

jmoocky

February 11, 2021 at 07:02 AM

yes it is
mertkan_yksel avatar

mertkan_yksel

February 13, 2021 at 01:33 AM

I think COD is the best fps game maker. That's why i agree
sherazuiy avatar

sherazuiy

February 13, 2021 at 03:10 AM

this game is awesome i like that game if you have good enough hardware to handle this game at 60 fps you should try this
coolboy99 avatar

coolboy99

February 13, 2021 at 03:22 AM

Good game yes itis
x0wa avatar

x0wa

February 13, 2021 at 03:32 AM

modern warfare 2 is the best

Jashandeep0308 avatar

Jashandeep0308

February 24, 2021 at 07:56 PM

Yeah graphics are very good
Jashandeep0308 avatar

Jashandeep0308

February 24, 2021 at 07:57 PM

one of the best games
its good game? - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Forum on Gamehag