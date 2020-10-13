its good game?

Yeah i think its a really good game and worth it lol
i very love this kind of games
i think very intrsting shooter
i just downloaded the mobile version of it
cod zombies is the best and the most nastalgic thing to egsist
I play it nonstop so hiped for cold war saving up for it right now
is there anyone else that likes zombies as much as me
es muy interesante este juego, asi que sip, para mi es buen juego
yeah its very famous and also its all time favorite game
I TAKES UP A LOT OF SPACE
I think COD is the best fps game maker. That's why i agree
this game is awesome i like that game if you have good enough hardware to handle this game at 60 fps you should try this
modern warfare 2 is the best
Yeah graphics are very good