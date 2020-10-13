whats everyones favorite games ?!

looking for good game recommendations plz ????????
ghost of tsushima
Last of us
uncharted
and many more
Genshin impact is quite a new game and it's an openworld rpg that you can play with other people. I really really like it actually
Warframe, minecraft, Star wars the old republic, SMITE :P
roblox cunku iconde daha faxla oyun var
Some good games i have played were Fallout New Vegas, Metal Gear Solid 5, SCP Secret Laboratory, Gmod and Watch Dogs 2.
uhh Pokemon Cube Island Fortnite Rocket League
Fallout New Vegas as Tyler mentioned and I'd add S.T.A.L.K.E.R.