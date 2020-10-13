Rain

whats everyones favorite games ?!

amber_kelly avatar

amber_kelly

October 13, 2020 at 09:44 AM

looking for good game recommendations plz ????????
Takashie avatar

Takashie

October 13, 2020 at 09:54 AM

Gangstar Vegas
Eozc99 avatar

Eozc99

October 14, 2020 at 05:34 PM

ghost of tsushima
Last of us
uncharted
and many more
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 14, 2020 at 06:35 PM

Genshin impact is quite a new game and it's an openworld rpg that you can play with other people. I really really like it actually
i_hate_tvs avatar

i_hate_tvs

October 14, 2020 at 09:17 PM

Warframe, minecraft, Star wars the old republic, SMITE :P
zula510 avatar

zula510

October 14, 2020 at 10:29 PM

roblox cunku iconde daha faxla oyun var
Tyler241 avatar

Tyler241

October 14, 2020 at 11:37 PM

Some good games i have played were Fallout New Vegas, Metal Gear Solid 5, SCP Secret Laboratory, Gmod and Watch Dogs 2.
JamesIsYeet69 avatar

JamesIsYeet69

October 14, 2020 at 11:41 PM

uhh Pokemon Cube Island Fortnite Rocket League
JamesIsYeet69 avatar

JamesIsYeet69

October 14, 2020 at 11:41 PM

:P

JamesIsYeet69 avatar

JamesIsYeet69

October 14, 2020 at 11:42 PM

lol u guys there???
JamesIsYeet69 avatar

JamesIsYeet69

October 14, 2020 at 11:42 PM

djkccro avatar

djkccro

October 16, 2020 at 11:19 PM

Fallout New Vegas as Tyler mentioned and I'd add S.T.A.L.K.E.R.
