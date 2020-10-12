I can't put the screenshot of the task on

krishmahato086
mauldalorian4378 avatar

mauldalorian4378

October 12, 2020 at 09:07 PM

Whenever I put my "Total Battle" finished task screenshot it just says "please reload page" I reload the page and even shut down my computer but it still doesn't work. This is the second time because the first screenshot was rejected because it wasn't the entire screen. Any help? Is there a way to give the screenshot and get my 63 soul gems?
imperatorus33 avatar

imperatorus33

October 12, 2020 at 09:19 PM

this seems to be a common problem here.
mauldalorian4378 avatar

mauldalorian4378

October 12, 2020 at 11:39 PM

oh really?
amadarsh avatar

amadarsh

October 12, 2020 at 11:52 PM

wat do these soul gems do
amadarsh avatar

amadarsh

October 12, 2020 at 11:53 PM

how are they helpful
mauldalorian4378 avatar

mauldalorian4378

October 13, 2020 at 12:04 AM

U can exchange them for game currency in other games
mauldalorian4378 avatar

mauldalorian4378

October 13, 2020 at 12:04 AM

In my case, robux

mauldalorian4378 avatar

mauldalorian4378

October 13, 2020 at 12:04 AM

And i think you can get other stuff too
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 13, 2020 at 12:18 AM

you can try and complete it on a different place like on a phone or something.
mauldalorian4378 avatar

mauldalorian4378

October 13, 2020 at 12:19 AM

Oh wait i cant seem to do it for other games either.
mauldalorian4378 avatar

mauldalorian4378

October 13, 2020 at 12:19 AM

maybe i will shut my windows or something

arnoldantu16052003 avatar

arnoldantu16052003

October 13, 2020 at 07:26 AM

i also have the problem of uploading
Oliver25 avatar

Oliver25

October 13, 2020 at 09:35 AM

Im confused, try clearing browser cookies?
mauldalorian4378 avatar

mauldalorian4378

October 13, 2020 at 08:22 PM

@arnoldantu You can't either?
mauldalorian4378 avatar

mauldalorian4378

October 13, 2020 at 08:23 PM

Yeah maybe i will try clearing browser cookies

