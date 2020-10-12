I can't put the screenshot of the task on

mauldalorian4378 Whenever I put my "Total Battle" finished task screenshot it just says "please reload page" I reload the page and even shut down my computer but it still doesn't work. This is the second time because the first screenshot was rejected because it wasn't the entire screen. Any help? Is there a way to give the screenshot and get my 63 soul gems?

imperatorus33 this seems to be a common problem here.

mauldalorian4378 oh really?

amadarsh wat do these soul gems do

amadarsh how are they helpful

mauldalorian4378 U can exchange them for game currency in other games

mauldalorian4378 In my case, robux





mauldalorian4378 And i think you can get other stuff too

MookGamer you can try and complete it on a different place like on a phone or something.

mauldalorian4378 Oh wait i cant seem to do it for other games either.

mauldalorian4378 maybe i will shut my windows or something





arnoldantu16052003 i also have the problem of uploading

Oliver25 Im confused, try clearing browser cookies?

mauldalorian4378 @arnoldantu You can't either?