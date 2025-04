Warframe vs Destiny

Aragikun Which is better in your opinion?

sambony WF without a doubt



Dany_14_ Not sure really. Both are cool.

mrkmm96 IDK, destiny maybe, warframe is soo long

MiniVulgar i like both warframe and destiny i just get burned out of destiny pretty quick

bepiscat4 destiny of couse

MOrtifer Warframe is more nice

Haladha wf have more egine in game