Resetting Frog time

ZaRein14 How do you reset the time before you become a frog?

ZaRein14 At first, just earning soulgems would work, whether by just logging in or earning sg from mini games





ZaRein14 But now, it won't work and I only have 11 hours before I turn into a frog





arnoldantu16052003 watch a video in appzone to turn back

ZaRein14 Tried that, but there were no vids

ineedausername Watching videos stops working after sometime. afaik, the only way is to do some game task or contract task.

Supergamer157 i hate this frog update





irene_albers watching videos only give 1 gems

MookGamer yea the only way is to complete a game or contract, or you can buy the vip ****





arnoldantu16052003 watching a video in appzone is not a big task





ZaRein14 Appzone didn't give me videos to watch