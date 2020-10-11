Rain

Resetting Frog time

ZaRein14 avatar

ZaRein14

October 11, 2020 at 10:09 PM

How do you reset the time before you become a frog?
ZaRein14 avatar

ZaRein14

October 11, 2020 at 10:10 PM

At first, just earning soulgems would work, whether by just logging in or earning sg from mini games

ZaRein14 avatar

ZaRein14

October 11, 2020 at 10:11 PM

But now, it won't work and I only have 11 hours before I turn into a frog

arnoldantu16052003 avatar

arnoldantu16052003

October 12, 2020 at 07:59 AM

watch a video in appzone to turn back
ZaRein14 avatar

ZaRein14

October 12, 2020 at 08:11 AM

Tried that, but there were no vids
ineedausername avatar

ineedausername

October 12, 2020 at 09:08 AM

Watching videos stops working after sometime. afaik, the only way is to do some game task or contract task.
Supergamer157 avatar

Supergamer157

October 12, 2020 at 09:17 AM

i hate this frog update

irene_albers avatar

irene_albers

October 12, 2020 at 02:40 PM

watching videos only give 1 gems
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 13, 2020 at 12:21 AM

yea the only way is to complete a game or contract, or you can buy the vip ****

arnoldantu16052003 avatar

arnoldantu16052003

October 13, 2020 at 07:26 AM

watching a video in appzone is not a big task

ZaRein14 avatar

ZaRein14

October 13, 2020 at 08:34 AM

Appzone didn't give me videos to watch
Shashank2471 avatar

Shashank2471

October 13, 2020 at 08:56 AM

hahaha
Resetting Frog time - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag