Resetting Frog time

How do you reset the time before you become a frog?
At first, just earning soulgems would work, whether by just logging in or earning sg from mini games
But now, it won't work and I only have 11 hours before I turn into a frog
watch a video in appzone to turn back
Tried that, but there were no vids
Watching videos stops working after sometime. afaik, the only way is to do some game task or contract task.
watching videos only give 1 gems
yea the only way is to complete a game or contract, or you can buy the vip ****
watching a video in appzone is not a big task
Appzone didn't give me videos to watch