is this game good?

ZeezyRBLX please answer me i need to know

fanir098 no not really

MR_CREEPERJRB good game cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool

militex02 the game is excellent game but snake so funny and dangerous

lolmandewsean no go play another game

ish3217 its amazing try it man so good i am just writing for gems man

Darkxangel play another game

1111musa oo ok





1111musa is this game is good or bad

1111musa i think umm

1111musa u know what

1111musa bro lets play it





1111musa idk how to do the tasks

1111musa learn me please

Avplayz its not bad but not good either way

extrorse somewhat. I hate they the number are bigger than mines balls. I liked the game 8/10

evelien_anoniem Its full of ads and not that great

BlueAspens the game isn’t hard or really that horrible, just has an absurd amount of ads

haythem001 yeess you are very trueee its a hard game to play

tclaw6676 I don't know