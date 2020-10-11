sarafederedica
is this game good?

ZeezyRBLX avatar

ZeezyRBLX

October 11, 2020 at 06:15 PM

please answer me i need to know
fanir098 avatar

fanir098

December 1, 2020 at 10:35 AM

no not really
MR_CREEPERJRB avatar

MR_CREEPERJRB

December 1, 2020 at 01:14 PM

good game cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool
militex02 avatar

militex02

December 2, 2020 at 06:54 PM

the game is excellent game but snake so funny and dangerous
lolmandewsean avatar

lolmandewsean

December 4, 2020 at 05:43 AM

no go play another game
ish3217 avatar

ish3217

February 25, 2021 at 11:11 AM

its amazing try it man so good i am just writing for gems man
Darkxangel avatar

Darkxangel

February 25, 2021 at 08:30 PM

play another game
1111musa avatar

1111musa

March 3, 2021 at 12:07 AM

oo ok

1111musa avatar

1111musa

March 3, 2021 at 12:07 AM

is this game is good or bad
1111musa avatar

1111musa

March 3, 2021 at 12:07 AM

i think umm
1111musa avatar

1111musa

March 3, 2021 at 12:07 AM

u know what
1111musa avatar

1111musa

March 3, 2021 at 12:07 AM

bro lets play it

1111musa avatar

1111musa

March 3, 2021 at 12:08 AM

idk how to do the tasks
1111musa avatar

1111musa

March 3, 2021 at 12:08 AM

learn me please
Avplayz avatar

Avplayz

March 24, 2021 at 09:10 AM

its not bad but not good either way
extrorse avatar

extrorse

July 31, 2021 at 10:53 AM

somewhat. I hate they the number are bigger than mines balls. I liked the game 8/10
evelien_anoniem avatar

evelien_anoniem

August 3, 2021 at 12:33 AM

Its full of ads and not that great
BlueAspens avatar

BlueAspens

August 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM

the game isn’t hard or really that horrible, just has an absurd amount of ads
haythem001 avatar

haythem001

September 8, 2021 at 08:01 PM

yeess you are very trueee its a hard game to play
tclaw6676 avatar

tclaw6676

September 17, 2021 at 10:03 AM

I don't know
at_kafasi1 avatar

at_kafasi1

September 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM

Good game

