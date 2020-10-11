sarafederedica
It is impossible to complete a task?

sadsmanoob avatar

sadsmanoob

October 11, 2020 at 03:47 PM

I did 2 tasks and they're rejected, how is it possible to complete them?
ngrave avatar

ngrave

October 11, 2020 at 05:23 PM

you just have to keep on trying to complete it generally happens on the frist try but if not the try again the next day
ChocolatYT avatar

ChocolatYT

October 11, 2020 at 07:23 PM

Uhh I finished 1 task I did another but it didn't count so I think some work some don't.
sadsmanoob avatar

sadsmanoob

October 11, 2020 at 08:16 PM

i did a Crossout task, i hope it will not be rejected.
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 11, 2020 at 08:51 PM

okay, so after talking with some of the task moderators, you need to finish the task with your adblocker turned off. I completed a war thunder task like that after having some trouble.
Juhdead avatar

Juhdead

October 11, 2020 at 09:50 PM

yes it is possible just try harder and be careful
smoking_uzi avatar

smoking_uzi

October 12, 2020 at 02:43 AM

I downloaded war and magic on my phone completed the first task took the screenshot and when i went to upload it got told my phone is not compatable for the game yet i have a note 10+ played the game took the screenshot etc anyone got ideas on how to get it to work
Oliver25 avatar

Oliver25

October 12, 2020 at 03:59 AM

Its not impossible, but one single mistake and you have to restart the task.
svs_2613 avatar

svs_2613

October 12, 2020 at 03:22 PM

Yes its possible. But all you need is a lot of patience and damn luck.
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 13, 2020 at 12:17 AM

you have to use the link they give you because then they'll know that the account it yours, the username also has to be similar to the one you have in gamehag. once again, no adblocker.
It is impossible to complete a task? - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag