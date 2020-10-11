It is impossible to complete a task?

sadsmanoob I did 2 tasks and they're rejected, how is it possible to complete them?

ngrave you just have to keep on trying to complete it generally happens on the frist try but if not the try again the next day

ChocolatYT Uhh I finished 1 task I did another but it didn't count so I think some work some don't.

sadsmanoob i did a Crossout task, i hope it will not be rejected.

MookGamer okay, so after talking with some of the task moderators, you need to finish the task with your adblocker turned off. I completed a war thunder task like that after having some trouble.

Juhdead yes it is possible just try harder and be careful

smoking_uzi I downloaded war and magic on my phone completed the first task took the screenshot and when i went to upload it got told my phone is not compatable for the game yet i have a note 10+ played the game took the screenshot etc anyone got ideas on how to get it to work

Oliver25 Its not impossible, but one single mistake and you have to restart the task.

svs_2613 Yes its possible. But all you need is a lot of patience and damn luck.