what is this ???

Abdallah_Gamer whatisthisgame ?????

Joke_Keeper thats is a one bad game dont download it

selim123e i used to play it but now i cant even enter





TacticalGamer2004 is it the mobile game or pc??

TacticalGamer2004 i know only its a mobile game not much

TacticalGamer2004 is this game is for pc also??

999JUICE_WRLD999 I think this is for pc and mobile. Its a fun game so I would try it

DemhaOG yeah that what i what to know, mabye it a gaame about kicking