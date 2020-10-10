Is roblox filled with exploiters and hackers ?

Supergamer157 i find a lot of hackers these days

GAMING_LINTER not really I mean there are exploited in royale high

ZeezyRBLX wdym

MetroKillerRO thats nice like really nice the niceest nice nicer than nice

Omriko Not that much and most of them are pretty harmless

elliezai there are a lot but if you are really careful to not get scammed and such, they are kinda harmless

SheepyStrangeryt There are a couple but if i join a game with an hacker i just join another server

dRuNKdEMoMaN1919 thErE aRE a loT oF hACkErS iN aRsENaL

AbokenWoken Depends on the game, but yes much hackermen

Lucky03 yes nowadays there are a lot of hackers in the server .They take the whole fun of playing the game from us

triton4 thas really true lucky...





cyrus_jethro_gundran hi guys this is my commet!!!!

