27

Is roblox filled with exploiters and hackers ?

Supergamer157 avatar

Supergamer157

October 10, 2020 at 08:37 PM

i find a lot of hackers these days
GAMING_LINTER avatar

GAMING_LINTER

October 10, 2020 at 09:32 PM

not really I mean there are exploited in royale high
13451345345 avatar

13451345345

October 10, 2020 at 10:29 PM

no they good players they no exploit
13451345345 avatar

13451345345

October 10, 2020 at 10:29 PM

13451345345 avatar

13451345345

October 10, 2020 at 10:29 PM

13451345345 avatar

13451345345

October 10, 2020 at 10:29 PM

13451345345 avatar

13451345345

October 10, 2020 at 10:29 PM

ZeezyRBLX avatar

ZeezyRBLX

October 10, 2020 at 10:44 PM

wdym
MetroKillerRO avatar

MetroKillerRO

October 10, 2020 at 11:00 PM

thats nice like really nice the niceest nice nicer than nice
agshsadfgds avatar

agshsadfgds

October 10, 2020 at 11:38 PM

free rublox plz give my
ftreterertet avatar

ftreterertet

October 10, 2020 at 11:51 PM

The following Community Rules apply to all Roblox users, and are part of the Terms of Use. These Rules are made up of two sections. All Roblox users and those participating in Roblox events (online or offline) must follow Section I. Developers must follow Section I and the
Omriko avatar

Omriko

October 11, 2020 at 10:40 AM

Not that much and most of them are pretty harmless
elliezai avatar

elliezai

October 11, 2020 at 05:01 PM

there are a lot but if you are really careful to not get scammed and such, they are kinda harmless
SheepyStrangeryt avatar

SheepyStrangeryt

October 11, 2020 at 05:10 PM

There are a couple but if i join a game with an hacker i just join another server
dRuNKdEMoMaN1919 avatar

dRuNKdEMoMaN1919

October 14, 2020 at 03:19 AM

thErE aRE a loT oF hACkErS iN aRsENaL
AbokenWoken avatar

AbokenWoken

October 14, 2020 at 05:58 AM

Depends on the game, but yes much hackermen
Lucky03 avatar

Lucky03

October 14, 2020 at 07:48 AM

yes nowadays there are a lot of hackers in the server .They take the whole fun of playing the game from us
triton4 avatar

triton4

October 14, 2020 at 07:50 AM

thas really true lucky...

cyrus_jethro_gundran avatar

cyrus_jethro_gundran

October 14, 2020 at 08:28 AM

hi guys this is my commet!!!!
cyrus_jethro_gundran avatar

cyrus_jethro_gundran

October 14, 2020 at 08:32 AM

it game *** roblox,crossfire
cyrus_jethro_gundran avatar

cyrus_jethro_gundran

October 14, 2020 at 08:32 AM

goku42 avatar

goku42

October 14, 2020 at 02:11 PM

yes nowsdays ther are a lot of hackers in the servers they take the whole fun of playng the game from us
Walibi avatar

Walibi

October 14, 2020 at 09:04 PM

hallo
