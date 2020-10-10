how to claim free game key

Gursharank guys lets talk about to get free steam game keys

bigmanchan you need to log into your steam acc then you have to do other stuff which i dont know

Jakupaku I think if you search it on youtube, you get a lot of useful videos

miyusenpai47 You mean giveaways r8?





miyusenpai47 but i dont think the giveaways really give you the keys. The chests you get mostly give you 1 or 5 gems or a rune ig. Atleast thats what happened to me :''

allan_op you need to log into your steam acc and go giveaway channel

ineedausername Go to https://store.steampowered.com/account/registerkey and enter your key there

You can also do so in the steam client by clicking the "Add a game" option at bottom left.

Gursharank yes that's tright i think

Gursharank now giveaway will be coming soon

Gursharank go to https://givekey.ru/ to get free game keys, thanks to me later, if u want

mrkitchengun WELL WELL WELL THERE ARE WEBSITES LIKE PAYPRIZES SAME RTHING LIKE GAMEHAG

Juhdead depends on the key... which platform it needs to be redeemed...

arnoldantu16052003 i need help with it

xoxoBasic Go to library, then at the bottom left corner click "add a game" and then click "activate a product on steam" and then copy paste your game key

its_amysgaming What is a free game key??? Is it a feature in the app???

