how to claim free game key

Gursharank avatar

Gursharank

October 10, 2020 at 01:03 PM

guys lets talk about to get free steam game keys
bigmanchan avatar

bigmanchan

October 10, 2020 at 01:41 PM

you need to log into your steam acc then you have to do other stuff which i dont know
Jakupaku avatar

Jakupaku

October 10, 2020 at 05:56 PM

I think if you search it on youtube, you get a lot of useful videos
miyusenpai47 avatar

miyusenpai47

October 10, 2020 at 06:07 PM

You mean giveaways r8?

miyusenpai47 avatar

miyusenpai47

October 10, 2020 at 06:08 PM

but i dont think the giveaways really give you the keys. The chests you get mostly give you 1 or 5 gems or a rune ig. Atleast thats what happened to me :''
allan_op avatar

allan_op

October 10, 2020 at 08:14 PM

you need to log into your steam acc and go giveaway channel
ineedausername avatar

ineedausername

October 11, 2020 at 10:03 AM

Go to https://store.steampowered.com/account/registerkey and enter your key there
You can also do so in the steam client by clicking the "Add a game" option at bottom left.
Gursharank avatar

Gursharank

October 11, 2020 at 01:57 PM

yes that's tright i think
Gursharank avatar

Gursharank

October 11, 2020 at 01:58 PM

now giveaway will be coming soon
Gursharank avatar

Gursharank

October 11, 2020 at 01:58 PM

go to https://givekey.ru/ to get free game keys, thanks to me later, if u want
mrkitchengun avatar

mrkitchengun

October 11, 2020 at 09:48 PM

WELL WELL WELL THERE ARE WEBSITES LIKE PAYPRIZES SAME RTHING LIKE GAMEHAG
Juhdead avatar

Juhdead

October 11, 2020 at 09:58 PM

depends on the key... which platform it needs to be redeemed...
arnoldantu16052003 avatar

arnoldantu16052003

October 12, 2020 at 08:00 AM

i need help with it
xoxoBasic avatar

xoxoBasic

October 13, 2020 at 08:29 PM

Go to library, then at the bottom left corner click "add a game" and then click "activate a product on steam" and then copy paste your game key
its_amysgaming avatar

its_amysgaming

October 13, 2020 at 11:24 PM

What is a free game key??? Is it a feature in the app???
Azelwo avatar

Azelwo

October 14, 2020 at 12:13 AM

akshaj_gaur avatar

akshaj_gaur

January 21, 2022 at 05:50 PM

akshaj_gaur avatar

akshaj_gaur

January 21, 2022 at 05:50 PM

akshaj_gaur avatar

akshaj_gaur

January 21, 2022 at 05:50 PM

akshaj_gaur avatar

akshaj_gaur

January 21, 2022 at 05:51 PM

akshaj_gaur avatar

akshaj_gaur

January 21, 2022 at 05:51 PM

akshaj_gaur avatar

akshaj_gaur

January 21, 2022 at 05:51 PM

yavuz_yazga avatar

yavuz_yazga

January 21, 2022 at 10:35 PM

yavuz_yazga avatar

yavuz_yazga

January 21, 2022 at 10:35 PM

