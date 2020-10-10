Rain

Gem8

unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

28

0/160

Back to General Discussions

Getting gems

Jakupaku avatar

Jakupaku

October 10, 2020 at 12:24 AM

What is the best way to gather gems
agunimonx avatar

agunimonx

October 10, 2020 at 12:39 AM

the best way is by completing game-related tasks the only downside is you don't get many of those. Surveys are also a good way to do it if you have the time and you don't get bored easily. And last you can earn up to 100 SG daily by watching ads in the mobile app.

hockas avatar

hockas

October 10, 2020 at 11:51 AM

mobile app ads 100 sg ?
ineedausername avatar

ineedausername

October 10, 2020 at 12:42 PM

The ads on mobile are good way, however it won't count against performing a "task" and hence you after a while you'll be required to perform a task or you'll be unable to earn anything form them.
Article is a good way if you can write really well and your articles get selected. It's time consuming and not easy, but the reward can be pretty good.
Perfomring task (games, surveys, installing apps) is the next best thing apparently, but somehow they never work for me.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Getting gems - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag