Getting gems

the best way is by completing game-related tasks the only downside is you don't get many of those. Surveys are also a good way to do it if you have the time and you don't get bored easily. And last you can earn up to 100 SG daily by watching ads in the mobile app.

ineedausername

The ads on mobile are good way, however it won't count against performing a "task" and hence you after a while you'll be required to perform a task or you'll be unable to earn anything form them.

Article is a good way if you can write really well and your articles get selected. It's time consuming and not easy, but the reward can be pretty good.

Perfomring task (games, surveys, installing apps) is the next best thing apparently, but somehow they never work for me.