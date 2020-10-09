Rain

Gem8

unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
How to now turn into a frog

bigmanchan avatar

bigmanchan

October 9, 2020 at 10:28 PM

If you don’t want to turn to a frog just watch some videos on appzone it takes 30 seconds or do a task
gamehagcom_smurferduckymon avatar

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon

October 9, 2020 at 10:53 PM

i tested when watching a video in appzone being in frog mode this wont give you magic shield.
Jakupaku avatar

Jakupaku

October 10, 2020 at 12:24 AM

What even is a frog?
agunimonx avatar

agunimonx

October 10, 2020 at 12:33 AM

well it works for me when I watched an add my frog cooldown disappeared but I was already a frog maybe it doesn't reset it if you are still not a frog
sadsmanoob avatar

sadsmanoob

October 10, 2020 at 02:27 PM

why would you want to turn into a frog?
xoxoBasic avatar

xoxoBasic

October 13, 2020 at 10:23 PM

For those who don't undestand, when you stop earning soulgems through tasks and contracts, you turn into a frog and you stop getting daily log-in soulgems
its_amysgaming avatar

its_amysgaming

October 13, 2020 at 11:23 PM

Oooo....What if I do the video thing to earn gems because that I what I usually do the tasks take way much more time.
Oliver25 avatar

Oliver25

October 14, 2020 at 03:00 AM

Dont do tasks.... Thats how.
mini_cupcake991 avatar

mini_cupcake991

October 14, 2020 at 10:26 AM

don't be a POG
