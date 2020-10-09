How to now turn into a frog

bigmanchan If you don’t want to turn to a frog just watch some videos on appzone it takes 30 seconds or do a task

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon i tested when watching a video in appzone being in frog mode this wont give you magic shield.

Jakupaku What even is a frog?

agunimonx well it works for me when I watched an add my frog cooldown disappeared but I was already a frog maybe it doesn't reset it if you are still not a frog

sadsmanoob why would you want to turn into a frog?

xoxoBasic For those who don't undestand, when you stop earning soulgems through tasks and contracts, you turn into a frog and you stop getting daily log-in soulgems

its_amysgaming Oooo....What if I do the video thing to earn gems because that I what I usually do the tasks take way much more time.

Oliver25 Dont do tasks.... Thats how.