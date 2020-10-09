well I wachted it's whole anime series and even played the original game- Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag
i watched all the episodes from the beginning of season one, and loved it
only first season and elf thingy. first season was better
game is cool is very cool is very fun hahahasxx
I watched and this anime is so good I couldnt boring
i watched every bit of it , recently playing somewhat okay game version inside Gamehag
they really need to improve in the next season :pensive:
Im not sure, looks ok but i dont see it
I watched the first season and I got fond of the anime. Until they started showing nudity content on the latter seasons -S3 if I recall- I stopped watching it. I do not like harem anime type too.