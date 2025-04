how do you check your wins

tanjerine I am trying to do the 15 wins task on crossout but I can't find a place to check my total wins. Can somebody help me?

Yr4653 Crossout is good war game but I guess this game copyrighted fallout

marosara asf sf srfg rgtgergf aeg we wagsr g efsrggteh jtz

marosara éwjl djaéál éa wákd a wjl áakdűd aw 646 ean, kbqwas ék

Taktine Go to the player page, then click on "medals" then click on the third box (i think it says missions) and there is a medal that shows your total wins.