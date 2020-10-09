KilboBaginz420
can anyone tell me about this game

DenisRo18 avatar

DenisRo18

October 9, 2020 at 02:45 PM

please tell me i need some informations
Tequila avatar

Tequila

October 9, 2020 at 09:09 PM

it is similar to Diablo and one of the best MMORPG out there, give it ago if you like games in that genre.
Yr4653 avatar

Yr4653

October 9, 2020 at 09:20 PM

Lost Ark Overview. Lost Ark, a 3D massively-multiplayer online role-playing game offers an immersive action
lolmandewsean avatar

lolmandewsean

December 5, 2020 at 10:08 AM

oh... i clicked here by mistake and now come to find out that this is like diablo. i might watch somebody play it
valsorai avatar

valsorai

December 5, 2020 at 01:52 PM

this is a video game in which you collect lost arks, it's a very fun process. I play in this game every day
rivera922 avatar

rivera922

December 18, 2020 at 08:03 AM

juego interesante

ZuduBrat avatar

ZuduBrat

May 5, 2021 at 03:16 PM

yeah me too i dont know about this game

DxvvyVeleba avatar

DxvvyVeleba

July 5, 2021 at 02:01 AM

edfghnm,

AaDn1sH12 avatar

AaDn1sH12

July 5, 2021 at 02:35 AM

i dont know bout this game iether
AaDn1sH12 avatar

AaDn1sH12

July 5, 2021 at 02:35 AM

doesnt look funb to me either
GOSTXNINJA22 avatar

GOSTXNINJA22

January 17, 2022 at 11:09 PM

noob
do_u_no_da_wae avatar

do_u_no_da_wae

February 17, 2022 at 09:47 PM

what exactly do you need to know?
jaredLzzz avatar

jaredLzzz

July 8, 2022 at 10:20 AM

battle royale game where 100 people drop into a map called erangel. you have to be the last one standing to win.
katolina2triod avatar

katolina2triod

August 22, 2022 at 06:07 AM

you can play with gamepad :3
spiritoyster avatar

spiritoyster

August 28, 2024 at 09:40 PM

it's a game similar to neverwinter
