reccomendations for anime
depends on what genre you like
i like one piece but the series is just so long. some of the fight scenes take like couple episodes.
Depending on what you prefer, if you like intellectual animes I suggest Death note. If you like romance, you should go for Jibaku shounen Hanako kun. If you like fighting animes you can go for JJBA, Hunter x Hunter, you should also go for Naruto and Naruto shippuden if you like motivational animes. :)
Tokyo Ghoul the best anime ever
try death note or jojo also try naruto,god of highschool, darling in the franxx,tokyo ghoul
Dr. Stone, That time I got reincarnated as a slime, are all pretty lighthearted fun anime to watch as an escape
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!
If you're into mechas, Gurren Lagann is a really good one. Or even if you're not, really.
demon slayer
dr stone
vinland saga
dororo
hunter x hunter
attack on titan
re zero
gintama
and many more
actually i know one piece ♥
nichijou and tsurezure children
Shonen ou shojo? Perso shonen c’est fire force et shojo c’est fruit basket :v