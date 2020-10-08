any anime

Wiktor3kkk reccomendations for anime

Wiktor3kkk :) so idk what to puiy

djkccro depends on what genre you like

nemanja_mirkovic Jojo :3





Oliver25 No. Just NO.

Jakupaku i like one piece but the series is just so long. some of the fight scenes take like couple episodes.

xoxoBasic Depending on what you prefer, if you like intellectual animes I suggest Death note. If you like romance, you should go for Jibaku shounen Hanako kun. If you like fighting animes you can go for JJBA, Hunter x Hunter, you should also go for Naruto and Naruto shippuden if you like motivational animes. :)

wtf99 Tokyo Ghoul the best anime ever

petr_suchnek try death note or jojo also try naruto,god of highschool, darling in the franxx,tokyo ghoul

MookGamer Dr. Stone, That time I got reincarnated as a slime, are all pretty lighthearted fun anime to watch as an escape

NinjaFlamesRS The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

pretumos If you're into mechas, Gurren Lagann is a really good one. Or even if you're not, really.



Eozc99 demon slayer

dr stone

vinland saga

dororo

hunter x hunter

attack on titan

re zero

gintama

and many more

ron7 JOJO





trần_quốc_tuấn có cái loz điz con bài mei

Drag_king ơ người Việt

Eozc99 demon slayer

Apina23 Im watching dr.stone now

ArabDzGamer actually i know one piece ♥





Adan288 hello guys what you doing

Drag_king amazing world of gumball but it was anime

kickercalf I am bored.

kickercalf Oh no, I am not getting xp!

djkccro nichijou and tsurezure children

