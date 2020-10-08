KilboBaginz420
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
any anime

Wiktor3kkk avatar

Wiktor3kkk

October 8, 2020 at 10:30 PM

reccomendations for anime
Wiktor3kkk avatar

Wiktor3kkk

October 8, 2020 at 10:30 PM

:) so idk what to puiy
djkccro avatar

djkccro

October 8, 2020 at 11:08 PM

depends on what genre you like
nemanja_mirkovic avatar

nemanja_mirkovic

October 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM

Jojo :3

Oliver25 avatar

Oliver25

October 9, 2020 at 12:13 AM

No. Just NO.
Jakupaku avatar

Jakupaku

October 10, 2020 at 05:17 PM

i like one piece but the series is just so long. some of the fight scenes take like couple episodes.
xoxoBasic avatar

xoxoBasic

October 13, 2020 at 08:35 PM

Depending on what you prefer, if you like intellectual animes I suggest Death note. If you like romance, you should go for Jibaku shounen Hanako kun. If you like fighting animes you can go for JJBA, Hunter x Hunter, you should also go for Naruto and Naruto shippuden if you like motivational animes. :)
wtf99 avatar

wtf99

October 13, 2020 at 09:06 PM

Tokyo Ghoul the best anime ever
petr_suchnek avatar

petr_suchnek

October 14, 2020 at 02:01 AM

try death note or jojo also try naruto,god of highschool, darling in the franxx,tokyo ghoul
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 14, 2020 at 03:01 AM

Dr. Stone, That time I got reincarnated as a slime, are all pretty lighthearted fun anime to watch as an escape
NinjaFlamesRS avatar

NinjaFlamesRS

October 14, 2020 at 04:58 AM

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!
pretumos avatar

pretumos

October 14, 2020 at 05:19 AM

If you're into mechas, Gurren Lagann is a really good one. Or even if you're not, really.
Eozc99 avatar

Eozc99

October 14, 2020 at 05:44 PM

demon slayer
dr stone
vinland saga
dororo
hunter x hunter
attack on titan
re zero
gintama
and many more
ron7 avatar

ron7

October 15, 2020 at 02:01 PM

JOJO

trần_quốc_tuấn avatar

trần_quốc_tuấn

October 16, 2020 at 03:12 PM

có cái loz điz con bài mei
Drag_king avatar

Drag_king

October 16, 2020 at 04:38 PM

ơ người Việt
Eozc99 avatar

Eozc99

October 16, 2020 at 06:03 PM

demon slayer
Apina23 avatar

Apina23

October 17, 2020 at 12:08 AM

Im watching dr.stone now
ArabDzGamer avatar

ArabDzGamer

October 17, 2020 at 12:34 AM

actually i know one piece ♥

Adan288 avatar

Adan288

October 17, 2020 at 12:35 AM

hello guys what you doing
Drag_king avatar

Drag_king

October 17, 2020 at 04:52 AM

amazing world of gumball but it was anime
kickercalf avatar

kickercalf

October 17, 2020 at 06:58 AM

I am bored.
kickercalf avatar

kickercalf

October 17, 2020 at 06:58 AM

Oh no, I am not getting xp!
djkccro avatar

djkccro

October 17, 2020 at 12:50 PM

nichijou and tsurezure children
Chania avatar

Chania

October 18, 2020 at 03:19 PM

Shonen ou shojo? Perso shonen c’est fire force et shojo c’est fruit basket :v
any anime - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag