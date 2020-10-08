Rain

Gem8

unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

28

0/160

Back to General Discussions

how to have gems

Minh2k9 avatar

Minh2k9

October 8, 2020 at 04:12 PM

how to dôdodododododo
sachyam avatar

sachyam

October 8, 2020 at 04:26 PM

play games
umutcan_bakac1 avatar

umutcan_bakac1

October 8, 2020 at 04:30 PM

wow nicesu
umutcan_bakac1 avatar

umutcan_bakac1

October 8, 2020 at 04:30 PM

wow nicesu
Minh2k9 avatar

Minh2k9

October 8, 2020 at 04:44 PM

9osksksks
kamado_tanjiro3 avatar

kamado_tanjiro3

October 8, 2020 at 04:53 PM

just login everyday to have a soul gem everyday
Philipd316 avatar

Philipd316

October 8, 2020 at 04:55 PM

MISTY GO AWAY
Philipd316 avatar

Philipd316

October 8, 2020 at 04:55 PM

YEAH GO AWAY

Philipd316 avatar

Philipd316

October 8, 2020 at 04:55 PM

:( GO

Philipd316 avatar

Philipd316

October 8, 2020 at 04:55 PM

STOP AD MAKING
Philipd316 avatar

Philipd316

October 8, 2020 at 04:55 PM

PLEASE PLEASE
Philipd316 avatar

Philipd316

October 8, 2020 at 04:56 PM

ok misty please stop adding
supre37 avatar

supre37

October 8, 2020 at 05:54 PM

just play games or complete offers of wall or watch ads
Onlycheater avatar

Onlycheater

October 8, 2020 at 06:32 PM

Thanks:)
Criticalopsforlife avatar

Criticalopsforlife

October 8, 2020 at 06:35 PM

i usually play games :)
Criticalopsforlife avatar

Criticalopsforlife

October 8, 2020 at 06:44 PM

misty STOP

Lielie25 avatar

Lielie25

October 8, 2020 at 06:57 PM

you know: play, verify, earn
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

how to have gems - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag