naruto is the best why

10 Reasons Why Naruto Is The Best Of Shonen Jump's Big Three
3 IT CAN BE RELATABLE FOR SOME.
4 THE FIGHTS ARE CREATIVE. ...
5 THE WORLD IS UNIQUE. ...
6 TONS OF CHARACTERS TO INVEST IN. ...
7 NARUTO IS INSPIRING. ...
8 NARUTO IS HEARTFELT. ...
9 IT HAS GREAT TEACHINGS. ...
10 FANS LITERALLY GROW UP WITH THE CHARACTERS. ..
He is an adolescent serial killer and registered Creepypasta. He was disfigured after being set on fire while fighting a gang of bullies and lost his sanity after witnessing his "new" and "beautiful" face.
Kurama Mode Naruto vs Konoha Guarding Squad, The First Mitsuki Activiti Sage Mode Against his Father
naruto is my fav anime hehe
WOW,
are you Naruto god ?!
Kurama Mode Naruto vs Kono He is an adolescent serial killer and registered Creepypasta. He was disfigured after being set on fire while fighting a gang of bullies and lost his sanity after witnessing his "new" and "beautiful" face.
ha Guarding Squad, The First Mitsuki Activiti Sage Mode Against his Father
I think it had some overpowered skills so he is the best and he look cool also LOL
naruto is awesome i am his die hard fan
Naruto'nun Shonen Jump'ın Üç Büyük Grubunun En İyisi Olmasının 10 Nedeni 3 BAZILARI İÇİN İLİŞKİLİ OLABİLİR. 4 MÜCADELELER YARATICIDIR. ... 5 DÜNYA BENZERSİZDİR. ... YATIRIM YAPILACAK 6 TON KARAKTER. ... 7 NARUTO İLHAM VERİYOR. ... 8 NARUTO GÜZELDİR. ... 9 BÜYÜK ÖĞRETİMLERİ VAR. ... 10 HAYRAN GERÇEKTEN KARAKTERLERLE BÜYÜYOR. .. bu konuda haklısın
Naruto'nun Shonen Jump'ın Üç Büyük Grubunun En İyisi Olmasının 10 Nedeni 3 BAZILARI İÇİN İLİŞKİLİ OLABİLİR. 4 MÜCADELELER YARATICIDIR. ... 5 DÜNYA BENZERSİZDİR. ... YATIRIM YAPILACAK 6 TON KARAKTER. ... 7 NARUTO İLHAM VERİYOR. ... 8 NARUTO GÜZELDİR. ... 9 BÜYÜK ÖĞRETİMLERİ VAR. ... 10 HAYRAN GERÇEKTEN KARAKTERLERLE BÜYÜYOR. . haklısın
because naruto inspires my life