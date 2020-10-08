Best Civilizations in Rise of Kingdoms

In this guide, we will show you the best 6 Civilizations in Rise of Kingdoms.

Choosing these civilizations at the beginning, you will receive a great free epic commander and the correct buffs to have a much easier life and grow your city significantly faster than anyone not using the right civilization.

Best Rise of Kingdoms Civilizations for Beginners

Here are the best civilizations you want to choose at the beginning of the game, assuming that you are not going to spend money, or just a little, into the game. Choosing the right nation to play places you ahead of other players right from the start.

China

Sun Tzu

Chinas increases your building speed by 5%, help you upgrade your buildings a lot faster. This is especially helpful at the beginning since you want to be ahead of other players as much as possible.

If you pick China, you will be given Sun Tzu right at the beginning. He is one of the best Epic commanders you can find in the game. You can use him in both PvE and PvP fights. You can use him with any other commander in the game. He is helpful in big combat. Last but not least, he boosts infantry troops, which is the cheapest troops for new players.

France

Choosing France, you will receive Joan of Arc, the best free support commander in the game. She increases your army stats and rage recovery speed by a lot.

You can use Joan of Arc in any combat, fighting either other players or neutral units. Also, she is very great at farming resources. So, there are 2 ways for you to use her. If you use her as the primary commander, upgrade her blue and red talents. If you use her for farming and supporting other commanders, upgrade her farming talents and keep her at 4⭐.

Rome

Scipio Africanus

Rome is best for using with infantry units. Rome has Scipio, definitely one of the best Epic commanders for infantry playstyle.

If you are in love with infantry, go with Rome.

Infantry units are cheap, best at tanking damage and they can counter cavalry units.

Scipio is also very tanky, dealing great and stable output damage. Best when having Joan of Arc supporting him.

Germany

Hermann

Germany is best for you If you love cavalry.

During the early game, cavalry is best on the battlefield during the early game due to their moving speed. Most experienced players pick Germany, instead of Spain when they start a new account and want to overwhelm other players right from the beginning.

Germany increasing the troop training speed and hospital healing speed, which are always helpful from the early game till the late game, especially if you like doing combats.

Spain

Pelagius

Spain is also great for cavalry units.

Spain’s cavalry units have the highest damage. Spain also gives you Pelagius, a cavalry commander, at the beginning. This is a plus point for Spain.

Spain also gives you extra XP when farming Barbarians and neutral units.

It’s best to start with Spain instead of Germany If you are free to play players to get Pelagius. You can switch to Germany later on when your City Hall hits level 10.

Pelagius is the most balance cavalry epic commander. He has nice damage, healing ability and good stats for all new players.