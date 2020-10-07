Rain

can someone reply me im trying to be lvl 2

ZeezyRBLX avatar

ZeezyRBLX

October 7, 2020 at 08:18 PM

thanks tho
fluffypuff avatar

fluffypuff

October 7, 2020 at 08:22 PM

I would suggrest you write more text than you do, as it can be seen as spam not to do so.. also short pointless messages could be concidered as spam aswell.

from what i can see, some of your replys to threads you've just made would be seen as spam, and when spam is removed you'll lose xp, so better spend a bit more time on replying..
ZeezyRBLX avatar

ZeezyRBLX

October 7, 2020 at 08:23 PM

im sorry im New i wont do it again
patka11 avatar

patka11

October 7, 2020 at 08:29 PM

The Turks are the biggest spammers - stupid people
ZeezyRBLX avatar

ZeezyRBLX

October 7, 2020 at 08:30 PM

we are not stupid, im just New..
olamoney avatar

olamoney

October 7, 2020 at 08:35 PM

am new pls how does it work
spark_guilty avatar

spark_guilty

October 7, 2020 at 09:54 PM

Try to do things

ZeezyRBLX avatar

ZeezyRBLX

October 7, 2020 at 09:54 PM

okay thanks
alex_cretiu avatar

alex_cretiu

October 7, 2020 at 10:04 PM

please here a quest you need to go in games go down to the chat and type and u hiv
e our sg

MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 7, 2020 at 10:40 PM

I've been marked as spam like three times, so the only thing I can tell you is that it is very strict. I'm 100% sure that I didn't do any spam though so I have to warn you to be very careful of doing stuff like this.
ZeezyRBLX avatar

ZeezyRBLX

October 7, 2020 at 10:42 PM

okay thanks, i didnt wanted to do spam im just new i was trying to learn this app..
Lielie25 avatar

Lielie25

October 8, 2020 at 07:11 PM

yes I can reply to you
agunimonx avatar

agunimonx

October 8, 2020 at 08:04 PM

try to make meaningful messages and topics so it doesn't seem like you are only doing it for the Exp find topics that you like and talk about them
