Do you encounter any problem when redeem Steam Wallet 10 Europe that you bought in this past two month?

Well,this steam new policy that release two month ago bother me a lot,i dont know i should buy the steam wallet 10 europe or not because my steam currency is Malaysia Ringgit.So,do you encounter any problem when redeem it and it will be better if your steam currency is not European because i want to know what will happen if your steam currency is different from the one you bought
your € steam wallet will not be recognized if you are outside of the EU Region, sad but true