Do you encounter any problem when redeem Steam Wallet 10 Europe that you bought in this past two month?

binbin20014896 avatar

binbin20014896

October 7, 2020 at 11:29 AM

https://support.steampowered.com/kb_article.php?ref=1122-RTSC-0478 Well,this steam new policy that release two month ago bother me a lot,i dont know i should buy the steam wallet 10 europe or not because my steam currency is Malaysia Ringgit.So,do you encounter any problem when redeem it and it will be better if your steam currency is not European because i want to know what will happen if your steam currency is different from the one you bought
jpc5815 avatar

jpc5815

October 7, 2020 at 01:30 PM

your € steam wallet will not be recognized if you are outside of the EU Region, sad but true
muhammet_birol_uyan avatar

muhammet_birol_uyan

October 7, 2020 at 04:40 PM

hello hi

