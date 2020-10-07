Rain

Gem8

unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

27

0/160

Back to General Discussions

offer wall, soul gems and multiple devices

Nailit avatar

Nailit

October 7, 2020 at 07:35 AM

first thing, im sure that gamehag is 100% legit. i think there going about it all wrong though. 20 times in a single day per device i get a notification about come get something free its definitely not free. and whats up with the offer wall ive completed 3 task or contracts only got credit for one so far witch kinda puts me in bad space bc i got two more about to complete that ive spent money on. so does it matter that im using andriod pc amd iso to sign in and do task? and really is vip worth it? i payed the 4 bucks and so far im not impressed
Supergamer157 avatar

Supergamer157

October 7, 2020 at 08:30 AM

Dont use an emulator and vip is worth it
SweetSoul avatar

SweetSoul

October 7, 2020 at 08:37 AM

hello user @Nailit first of all, the notifications can be cancelled by going to the website and deactivate them if they bother you, in the offers gamehag can't help you, it depends on the offer wall that is offering the tasks, since these are verified instantly by the offer wall, as for the vip are benefits that gamehag gives you, and if it is profitable because with only one of the boxes that offers the vip and recover the investment of $ 4, but it is up to each if you want to buy it or not and if you do not think it is worth simply cancel the subscription, because if you go to their benefits is clearly not going to benefit you in everything within the page, only in some respects.

gabriel_art_benedict avatar

gabriel_art_benedict

October 7, 2020 at 08:51 AM

anyone want to 1v1

gabriel_art_benedict avatar

gabriel_art_benedict

October 7, 2020 at 08:51 AM

plssss

gabriel_art_benedict avatar

gabriel_art_benedict

October 7, 2020 at 08:51 AM

i need to 1v1 someone
gabriel_art_benedict avatar

gabriel_art_benedict

October 7, 2020 at 08:51 AM

can someone be my duo
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy