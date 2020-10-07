first thing, im sure that gamehag is 100% legit. i think there going about it all wrong though. 20 times in a single day per device i get a notification about come get something free its definitely not free. and whats up with the offer wall ive completed 3 task or contracts only got credit for one so far witch kinda puts me in bad space bc i got two more about to complete that ive spent money on. so does it matter that im using andriod pc amd iso to sign in and do task? and really is vip worth it? i payed the 4 bucks and so far im not impressed

SweetSoul

hello user @Nailit first of all, the notifications can be cancelled by going to the website and deactivate them if they bother you, in the offers gamehag can't help you, it depends on the offer wall that is offering the tasks, since these are verified instantly by the offer wall, as for the vip are benefits that gamehag gives you, and if it is profitable because with only one of the boxes that offers the vip and recover the investment of $ 4, but it is up to each if you want to buy it or not and if you do not think it is worth simply cancel the subscription, because if you go to their benefits is clearly not going to benefit you in everything within the page, only in some respects.



