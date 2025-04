Al_180

You can make a roblox fps game by simply use FE Gun Kit Viewmodel. Or they also uses normal arms too, There's no difference. You could make a R15 or R6 Fps game with FE Gun kit. No problem about rigging or stuff but i suggests you to use R6, Next you could add Main Menu Screens or stuff. And also Team combat is fine too, FE gun kit doesn't damage your teammates.