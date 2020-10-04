about the mini Game

afroblackg how do we even play that santa stick I have been on zero since

n_ww_l3 you can also see the CHAMPIONS were not good

afroblackg huh, I don't get how

DenkataTask you just play the mini game and get the soul gem it is simple

fake12349 u just have to press for the stick grow

fake12349 try tog et the stick exactly as the white line

fake12349 if u dont u loose the gamr

fake12349 if u do, u can continue playing the game

snolgol123 my favorite mini game is the mushroom fall

arnoldantu16052003 my fav is stick santa

hayqua987 the mini games are very difficult for me

rebex123a i dont get rewarded for the minigames idk why

