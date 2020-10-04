sarafederedica
about the mini Game

afroblackg avatar

afroblackg

October 4, 2020 at 11:26 PM

how do we even play that santa stick I have been on zero since
n_ww_l3 avatar

n_ww_l3

October 4, 2020 at 11:31 PM

you can also see the CHAMPIONS were not good
afroblackg avatar

afroblackg

October 4, 2020 at 11:32 PM

huh, I don't get how
DenkataTask avatar

DenkataTask

October 5, 2020 at 12:22 AM

you just play the mini game and get the soul gem it is simple
fake12349 avatar

fake12349

October 5, 2020 at 12:42 AM

u just have to press for the stick grow
fake12349 avatar

fake12349

October 5, 2020 at 12:43 AM

try tog et the stick exactly as the white line
fake12349 avatar

fake12349

October 5, 2020 at 12:43 AM

if u dont u loose the gamr
fake12349 avatar

fake12349

October 5, 2020 at 12:43 AM

if u do, u can continue playing the game
snolgol123 avatar

snolgol123

October 5, 2020 at 12:55 AM

my favorite mini game is the mushroom fall
arnoldantu16052003 avatar

arnoldantu16052003

October 5, 2020 at 10:02 AM

my fav is stick santa
hayqua987 avatar

hayqua987

October 5, 2020 at 10:54 AM

the mini games are very difficult for me
rebex123a avatar

rebex123a

October 5, 2020 at 03:35 PM

i dont get rewarded for the minigames idk why
gabriel_art_benedict avatar

gabriel_art_benedict

October 5, 2020 at 04:51 PM

should i install this game to my pc?

gabriel_art_benedict avatar

gabriel_art_benedict

October 5, 2020 at 04:52 PM

do you guys know theres a new game launching

gabriel_art_benedict avatar

gabriel_art_benedict

October 5, 2020 at 04:52 PM

guys i have a message i got divorced aahhahahaa
gabriel_art_benedict avatar

gabriel_art_benedict

October 5, 2020 at 04:55 PM

my favorite game is fortinite and roblox ;3
Shirrsh059 avatar

Shirrsh059

October 5, 2020 at 05:58 PM

new game launching
