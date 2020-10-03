Do not play guessing on this site

LorduSSS The "Guess the number" game is so scripted it makes you lose all you have

BlacqWolf Thank you for your information. But not impossible maybe they are scripted it %1 chance to win or hm idk maybe needs luck

LorduSSS i lost over 1500 sg on the game...when i switched the colour instantly it changed to the other one

MookGamer dang was excited to play that but I guess so, luck games are a money sink anyways.

Tyler241 aint that the truth

DenkataTask its not scrpted I won 3 times in a row the orange color