Do not play guessing on this site

LorduSSS avatar

LorduSSS

October 3, 2020 at 01:18 AM

The "Guess the number" game is so scripted it makes you lose all you have
BlacqWolf avatar

BlacqWolf

October 3, 2020 at 01:22 AM

Thank you for your information. But not impossible maybe they are scripted it %1 chance to win or hm idk maybe needs luck
LorduSSS avatar

LorduSSS

October 3, 2020 at 01:24 AM

i lost over 1500 sg on the game...when i switched the colour instantly it changed to the other one
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 3, 2020 at 04:27 AM

dang was excited to play that but I guess so, luck games are a money sink anyways.
Tyler241 avatar

Tyler241

October 3, 2020 at 08:00 AM

aint that the truth
DenkataTask avatar

DenkataTask

October 3, 2020 at 11:27 AM

its not scrpted I won 3 times in a row the orange color
LorduSSS avatar

LorduSSS

October 3, 2020 at 11:29 AM

i have a question for you...how can you play if you're not level 3?
Do not play guessing on this site - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag