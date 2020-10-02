survey is scam I tested 4 survey and none gave me any rewards
the reason why the survey didn't work for you is that your still too young so you might have made some kind of mistake during the survey or the survey might have already met it's satisfied amount of testers. so please don't give one-sided opinions without properly going through them with other people
(the survey works, as I got about 20 sg from one survey after trying out 7 different ones. the only bad thing about surveys is that some may not even need your opinions or you may need to properly answer each and every single question, also you must pick the best survey which is suited for you. If a survey is about women and if your a man then just leave that survey and do another one or maybe call upon ur sister/girlfriend/girl as a friend/mom to do it for you)
no, it was not a one sided opinion, many people have had problems with surveys. Either because of where they live, just getting rejected, having ad blocker, having vpn etc. I suggest to doobleking to do some easier tasks like games. Surveys aren't very efficient at getting soul gems anyways
some advices for surveys: aged 30-40 years old, manager position or above as job, big size enterprise (more than 100 employees), residence in big city, smoker, car owner ...
yeah I have never been rewarded for a survey
@MookGamer it WAS a one-sided opinion until people came to properly discuss the topic thoroughly
rip your time wasted mate
surveys are hard to qualify but when you are qualified they are so high quality
Tôitried to fo survey and never got any