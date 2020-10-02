why discussion of Amazon prime ?
give good services at cheap price , i think.
It's nice to have dissenting opinions and views.
How long can i keep doing this?
i dont think prime has any relation to this website by the sounds of it
why not? maybe it's to discuss movies and series on there
Because there are some platforms similar to it. Naturally, competition is involved, my friend.
I love Amazon Prime and get it every year!
i see that amazon prime now has prime gaming we can play so many fun ones
i mean prime is amazing you get a lot of benefits from having it and student prime is even better