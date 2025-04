How do you claim your daily reward?

Confuzzled2 I don't know how to claim the reward for being 1st spot !

Confuzzled2 Also what do levels give me?

haagy levels are so useless they barely give any gems the only use it has is if your a higher level u will be able to buy more things with the soul gems

lun_Lunar which daily reward? if you are talking about the sg u just have to log in.