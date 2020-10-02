Task Rejected, but it's valid

Does anyone else task get rejected for not a good reason?
Rail Nation Task 1 - Get your bank to level 4, screenshot to verify.
2 hours later, completed. The screenshot is clear, showing the bank at lvl 4, however was still rejected.
2nd attempt: Same process, except I show my name on the screenshot of the Rail Nation Account. Task still failed for "Not being a new account", even though it was created from 4 hours ago.
do you have an ad blocker or vpn? because I had it and that's why they said they couldn't track my progress. So I'm trying again for a war thunder task with my adblockers completely deactivated and I'll tell you how it goes
Gamehag works in a strange ways