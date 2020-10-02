Task Rejected, but it's valid

vortexasa_supsgg Does anyone else task get rejected for not a good reason?

vortexasa_supsgg Rail Nation Task 1 - Get your bank to level 4, screenshot to verify. 2 hours later, completed. The screenshot is clear, showing the bank at lvl 4, however was still rejected.

vortexasa_supsgg 2nd attempt: Same process, except I show my name on the screenshot of the Rail Nation Account. Task still failed for "Not being a new account", even though it was created from 4 hours ago.

MookGamer do you have an ad blocker or vpn? because I had it and that's why they said they couldn't track my progress. So I'm trying again for a war thunder task with my adblockers completely deactivated and I'll tell you how it goes