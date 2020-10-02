KilboBaginz420
Task Rejected, but it's valid

vortexasa_supsgg avatar

vortexasa_supsgg

October 2, 2020 at 10:17 AM

Does anyone else task get rejected for not a good reason?
vortexasa_supsgg avatar

vortexasa_supsgg

October 2, 2020 at 10:19 AM

Rail Nation Task 1 - Get your bank to level 4, screenshot to verify. 2 hours later, completed. The screenshot is clear, showing the bank at lvl 4, however was still rejected.
vortexasa_supsgg avatar

vortexasa_supsgg

October 2, 2020 at 10:20 AM

2nd attempt: Same process, except I show my name on the screenshot of the Rail Nation Account. Task still failed for "Not being a new account", even though it was created from 4 hours ago.
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 2, 2020 at 11:30 PM

do you have an ad blocker or vpn? because I had it and that's why they said they couldn't track my progress. So I'm trying again for a war thunder task with my adblockers completely deactivated and I'll tell you how it goes
DenkataTask avatar

DenkataTask

October 3, 2020 at 12:49 AM

Gamehag works in a strange ways
Task Rejected, but it's valid - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag