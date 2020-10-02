Is this game worth to play? just asking for a friend
yes, this game is easy to colect SGs
Totally worth it. Tasks are very easy to complete. You can do them in under an hour
yes, i think. Just follow the instructions, you can get soul gems easily.
realy how long it's may be done and receiving of soul gems
Doing the task is the easy part and getting the reward can get a bit difficult
Sometimes the task gets accepted quite easily and early
Other times it'll notify near the given 2 days to approve only to reject you
this game is good, i started playing it about a week ago , completed all the 3 tasks for rewards, all new user's play this game for easy tasks
had fun while completing the tasks above
yes, of course.. you get all the gems you need in the game to speed things up and get it done quicker
What is the point of playing this game. It looks so old. How do you enjoy it ?!
Nope it's not worth it the game has 4.43/5 stars!!!
yes. it's a nice game. try it for a while ...and you'll see for yourself!
yes it is worth it bc you can have fun plus you can earn sg
its worth it its a nice game u know easy tasks can be completed in an hour or less
eet kolay ve hemen görevi tamamlayabiliyorsun
worth to get sg but to play? no no no.