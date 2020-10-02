Rain

Gem408

novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

27

0/160

Back to Vast Wars

Is this game worth it?

SpicyGambas1 avatar

SpicyGambas1

October 2, 2020 at 02:36 AM

Is this game worth to play? just asking for a friend
letrongdat1506 avatar

letrongdat1506

October 8, 2020 at 10:16 AM

yes, this game is easy to colect SGs
bonkbonk avatar

bonkbonk

October 9, 2020 at 05:29 PM

Totally worth it. Tasks are very easy to complete. You can do them in under an hour
supre37 avatar

supre37

October 10, 2020 at 02:49 PM

yes, i think. Just follow the instructions, you can get soul gems easily.
gm_abbasi avatar

gm_abbasi

October 11, 2020 at 09:05 PM

realy how long it's may be done and receiving of soul gems
ZaRein14 avatar

ZaRein14

October 12, 2020 at 09:43 PM

Doing the task is the easy part and getting the reward can get a bit difficult
ZaRein14 avatar

ZaRein14

October 12, 2020 at 09:44 PM

Sometimes the task gets accepted quite easily and early
ZaRein14 avatar

ZaRein14

October 12, 2020 at 09:46 PM

Other times it'll notify near the given 2 days to approve only to reject you
MehIsBoba avatar

MehIsBoba

October 12, 2020 at 10:23 PM

this is easy game
Cloudway avatar

Cloudway

October 20, 2020 at 12:34 AM

this game is good, i started playing it about a week ago , completed all the 3 tasks for rewards, all new user's play this game for easy tasks
Cloudway avatar

Cloudway

October 20, 2020 at 12:36 AM

had fun while completing the tasks above
ALYSKO avatar

ALYSKO

October 24, 2020 at 03:09 AM

yes, of course.. you get all the gems you need in the game to speed things up and get it done quicker
Serene47 avatar

Serene47

October 25, 2020 at 12:05 PM

What is the point of playing this game. It looks so old. How do you enjoy it ?!
508A298K avatar

508A298K

October 25, 2020 at 08:44 PM

Nope it's not worth it the game has 4.43/5 stars!!!
dntdani avatar

dntdani

October 26, 2020 at 08:33 PM

yes. it's a nice game. try it for a while ...and you'll see for yourself!
SpinoFang avatar

SpinoFang

October 29, 2020 at 06:08 PM

I belive so yeah
lily_royale avatar

lily_royale

October 31, 2020 at 03:00 PM

yes it is worth it bc you can have fun plus you can earn sg
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

October 31, 2020 at 06:17 PM

its worth it its a nice game u know easy tasks can be completed in an hour or less
pollyannapollyanna avatar

pollyannapollyanna

November 2, 2020 at 05:48 PM

eet kolay ve hemen görevi tamamlayabiliyorsun

kingofthestone avatar

kingofthestone

November 3, 2020 at 03:12 AM

worth to get sg but to play? no no no.
Kela28 avatar

Kela28

November 4, 2020 at 08:23 PM

yea its cool game
jay_paulo_de_mesa avatar

jay_paulo_de_mesa

December 12, 2020 at 11:23 AM

cool nice game
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy