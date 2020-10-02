Is this game worth it?

SpicyGambas1 Is this game worth to play? just asking for a friend

letrongdat1506 yes, this game is easy to colect SGs

bonkbonk Totally worth it. Tasks are very easy to complete. You can do them in under an hour

supre37 yes, i think. Just follow the instructions, you can get soul gems easily.

gm_abbasi realy how long it's may be done and receiving of soul gems

ZaRein14 Doing the task is the easy part and getting the reward can get a bit difficult

ZaRein14 Sometimes the task gets accepted quite easily and early

ZaRein14 Other times it'll notify near the given 2 days to approve only to reject you

MehIsBoba this is easy game

Cloudway this game is good, i started playing it about a week ago , completed all the 3 tasks for rewards, all new user's play this game for easy tasks

Cloudway had fun while completing the tasks above

ALYSKO yes, of course.. you get all the gems you need in the game to speed things up and get it done quicker

Serene47 What is the point of playing this game. It looks so old. How do you enjoy it ?!

508A298K Nope it's not worth it the game has 4.43/5 stars!!!

dntdani yes. it's a nice game. try it for a while ...and you'll see for yourself!

SpinoFang I belive so yeah

lily_royale yes it is worth it bc you can have fun plus you can earn sg

Amazingsalt_Z its worth it its a nice game u know easy tasks can be completed in an hour or less

pollyannapollyanna eet kolay ve hemen görevi tamamlayabiliyorsun





kingofthestone worth to get sg but to play? no no no.

Kela28 yea its cool game