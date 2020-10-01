What does leveling up even do?

nunyabusiness I don't understand what leveling up means. Is something supposed to happen?

MyAvocado if you need robux then on level 3 you can get the robux ..before that you cant convert tho soul gems in to robux..and you need to keep your activity regular bcz the level xp keeps on decreasing everyday

pavel_hristov Levels do not automatically decrease every day. You lose XP if you spam. Judging by your activity, you'll go back to level one once the moderators remove your XP lol.

MookGamer levelling up to level three allows you to start to purchase rewards. Once past that you gain ranks and I guess they're for flexing.

Confuzzled2 levels are just so you can redeem more stuff!

Kelpfries lvl 3 helps u get rewards





Kelpfries level 6 helps u share ur points





Kelpfries tho its kinda hard





Kelpfries cuz like they said- this game can take ur xp



