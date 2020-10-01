sarafederedica
What does leveling up even do?

nunyabusiness avatar

nunyabusiness

October 1, 2020 at 09:30 PM

I don't understand what leveling up means. Is something supposed to happen?
MyAvocado avatar

MyAvocado

October 1, 2020 at 10:51 PM

if you need robux then on level 3 you can get the robux ..before that you cant convert tho soul gems in to robux..and you need to keep your activity regular bcz the level xp keeps on decreasing everyday
pavel_hristov avatar

pavel_hristov

October 1, 2020 at 11:40 PM

Levels do not automatically decrease every day. You lose XP if you spam. Judging by your activity, you'll go back to level one once the moderators remove your XP lol.
xSafx avatar

xSafx

October 2, 2020 at 03:20 AM

I don't know but I'm commenting on this so I can get some more XP haha
miloviiic avatar

miloviiic

October 2, 2020 at 03:26 AM

haahhahaha
Mr314ZE avatar

Mr314ZE

October 2, 2020 at 03:29 AM

hahahaha
proaligamer200 avatar

proaligamer200

October 2, 2020 at 04:08 AM

makes you a biger nuber
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 2, 2020 at 05:01 AM

levelling up to level three allows you to start to purchase rewards. Once past that you gain ranks and I guess they're for flexing.
Confuzzled2 avatar

Confuzzled2

October 2, 2020 at 05:54 AM

levels are just so you can redeem more stuff!
hot21master avatar

hot21master

October 2, 2020 at 06:01 AM

on't understand what leveling up means. Is something supposed to happen...
gab_cedro avatar

gab_cedro

October 2, 2020 at 08:21 AM

great game

Kelpfries avatar

Kelpfries

October 2, 2020 at 10:17 AM

lvl 3 helps u get rewards

Kelpfries avatar

Kelpfries

October 2, 2020 at 10:17 AM

level 6 helps u share ur points

Kelpfries avatar

Kelpfries

October 2, 2020 at 10:18 AM

tho its kinda hard

Kelpfries avatar

Kelpfries

October 2, 2020 at 10:19 AM

cuz like they said- this game can take ur xp

vortexasa_supsgg avatar

vortexasa_supsgg

October 3, 2020 at 11:57 AM

I'm not entirely sure if it's a flex, or a reward
