What does leveling up even do?

I don't understand what leveling up means. Is something supposed to happen?
if you need robux then on level 3 you can get the robux ..before that you cant convert tho soul gems in to robux..and you need to keep your activity regular bcz the level xp keeps on decreasing everyday
Levels do not automatically decrease every day. You lose XP if you spam. Judging by your activity, you'll go back to level one once the moderators remove your XP lol.
I don't know but I'm commenting on this so I can get some more XP haha
levelling up to level three allows you to start to purchase rewards. Once past that you gain ranks and I guess they're for flexing.
levels are just so you can redeem more stuff!
lvl 3 helps u get rewards
level 6 helps u share ur points
cuz like they said- this game can take ur xp
I'm not entirely sure if it's a flex, or a reward