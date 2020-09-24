20 gems for complete the first task.

Garrigues Olivier
Garrigues Olivier
Gem210
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem855
dijú Jj
dijú Jj
Gem87
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem855
edithwalsh437
edithwalsh437
Gem6,300
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem1,209
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem855
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem1,220
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem650
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem2,120
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem1,009
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem580
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem608
zeiadpubg7
zeiadpubg7
Gem38
nemej11774
nemej11774
Gem38
mirixa9313
mirixa9313
Gem38
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem585
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem1,430
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem1,425
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem1,063
Rain

Gem236

unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
Sign in to start chatting

29

0/160

Back to Vast Wars

20 gems for complete the first task.

theyreasgki avatar

theyreasgki

September 24, 2020 at 03:02 PM

20 gems for complete the first task. what do you think?
mehisbubbles avatar

mehisbubbles

October 11, 2020 at 01:21 PM

yeah i did it:D
Kljons avatar

Kljons

October 22, 2020 at 01:59 PM

Thats nice
wilfredetienne avatar

wilfredetienne

October 22, 2020 at 02:00 PM

i get 14 soul gems in the first task of vast wars
Tartansnow899 avatar

Tartansnow899

October 22, 2020 at 02:01 PM

wow I have 1100 gems rn for robux
destroyerx40 avatar

destroyerx40

October 22, 2020 at 08:22 PM

Thats nice

Rayny avatar

Rayny

October 23, 2020 at 04:40 PM

thats pretty good

ALYSKO avatar

ALYSKO

October 24, 2020 at 03:07 AM

i would realy love, if they started to giving us MORE XP also for the tasks :O
kmy_hd avatar

kmy_hd

October 27, 2020 at 04:57 AM

It's ok :)
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

October 27, 2020 at 05:47 PM

its 14 gems
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

October 27, 2020 at 05:48 PM

not 20 gems
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

October 27, 2020 at 05:48 PM

I hv completed and send the screenshot but it is always rejecting idk y
john_4za avatar

john_4za

October 28, 2020 at 08:45 AM

Amazingsalt_Z, I have the same problem. They just reject it even though I bought it.
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

October 28, 2020 at 02:58 PM

I have send it this is third time let's see Wat happens
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

October 28, 2020 at 02:58 PM

I will be typing here to gain experience level
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

October 28, 2020 at 02:59 PM

lol I'm still in 2nd ;-; I need to level up
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

October 28, 2020 at 02:59 PM

need to buy robux so I can buy that hoodie
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

October 28, 2020 at 03:00 PM

so I can prove I'm not a bacon hair but I'm pro
kingofthestone avatar

kingofthestone

November 3, 2020 at 03:13 AM

i got 60 gems for all three tasks

bublu0p avatar

bublu0p

November 5, 2020 at 02:34 AM

easy game nice game easy task and got all the SGs by completing all the tasks
Sumirex avatar

Sumirex

November 5, 2020 at 07:02 AM

Thats Nice lel
TheMisquin13 avatar

TheMisquin13

November 21, 2020 at 12:24 AM

im no get gems for tasks
roxerking450 avatar

roxerking450

November 21, 2020 at 08:02 PM

how to get soul gems ???
DjanMehmedov03 avatar

DjanMehmedov03

November 25, 2020 at 03:22 AM

using vpn for more gems lol saw it on youtube
Birkouff avatar

Birkouff

December 21, 2020 at 06:10 AM

How can I get sg?
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

20 gems for complete the first task. - Vast Wars Forum on Gamehag