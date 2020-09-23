Bursátil InversiónesJG
About Lineage 2 Game Task

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon avatar

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon

September 23, 2020 at 05:15 PM

Ok i downloaded it the full game but it shows lineage 2 essence and lineage 2 classic so my question is which one will give me the rewards; 2nd question is my installation path option is showing but the install button is greyed out either my game install is corrupted or something i cannot seem to figure it out please help me someone.
Bendy98 avatar

Bendy98

December 27, 2020 at 06:05 AM

So, the servers are combined, Essence and Clasic. You must make an account, compleat Classic or Essence task, than make another one and compleate the remain task :))
Bendy98 avatar

Bendy98

December 27, 2020 at 06:06 AM

For the "grey button". You have next to it a repairv button. Hit it, wait until it is finishing the repair and it sould work. this happends because the game doesn't update every time by itself.
