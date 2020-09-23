About Lineage 2 Game Task

Ok i downloaded it the full game but it shows lineage 2 essence and lineage 2 classic so my question is which one will give me the rewards; 2nd question is my installation path option is showing but the install button is greyed out either my game install is corrupted or something i cannot seem to figure it out please help me someone.
So, the servers are combined, Essence and Clasic. You must make an account, compleat Classic or Essence task, than make another one and compleate the remain task :))
For the "grey button". You have next to it a repairv button. Hit it, wait until it is finishing the repair and it sould work. this happends because the game doesn't update every time by itself.