What's a really popular game everyone seems to love but you don't like?

ant682

i used to like fortnite but i got bored of it and i started to like fantasy RPG games and stopped liking shooters as a whole(though i did find a used copy of borderlands 1 & 2 to play co-op as my stepdad likes FPS games and those 2 games are a mix of FPS and RPG so i thought it would be fun). for me Minecraft used to be like that but thats no longer the case. another game is roblox which is loved by people i know but i dont like it(im not a fan of online play normally due to my favourites not being online games)