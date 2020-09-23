Rain

unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
What's a really popular game everyone seems to love but you don't like?

pix4r avatar

pix4r

September 23, 2020 at 01:47 PM

What's a really popular game everyone seems to love but you don't like?
Veka_za avatar

Veka_za

September 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM

haahauua
ant682 avatar

ant682

October 4, 2020 at 02:40 PM

i used to like fortnite but i got bored of it and i started to like fantasy RPG games and stopped liking shooters as a whole(though i did find a used copy of borderlands 1 & 2 to play co-op as my stepdad likes FPS games and those 2 games are a mix of FPS and RPG so i thought it would be fun). for me Minecraft used to be like that but thats no longer the case. another game is roblox which is loved by people i know but i dont like it(im not a fan of online play normally due to my favourites not being online games)
bonesy_barnard avatar

bonesy_barnard

October 4, 2020 at 06:03 PM

you can try Merge Magic or Merge Dragons its nice and the dragons are very cute and the have events you need to complete on weekends
M1rror avatar

M1rror

October 4, 2020 at 06:43 PM

Fortnite, among us
mikibla avatar

mikibla

October 4, 2020 at 06:44 PM

It's fortnite. My friend likes fortnite but it's not that good.

