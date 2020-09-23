What's a really popular game everyone seems to love but you don't like?
i used to like fortnite but i got bored of it and i started to like fantasy RPG games and stopped liking shooters as a whole(though i did find a used copy of borderlands 1 & 2 to play co-op as my stepdad likes FPS games and those 2 games are a mix of FPS and RPG so i thought it would be fun). for me Minecraft used to be like that but thats no longer the case. another game is roblox which is loved by people i know but i dont like it(im not a fan of online play normally due to my favourites not being online games)
you can try Merge Magic or Merge Dragons its nice and the dragons are very cute and the have events you need to complete on weekends
It's fortnite. My friend likes fortnite but it's not that good.