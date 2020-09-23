Vast wars - Review

Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem855
edithwalsh437
edithwalsh437
Gem6,300
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem1,209
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem855
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem1,220
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem650
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem2,120
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem1,009
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem580
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem608
zeiadpubg7
zeiadpubg7
Gem38
nemej11774
nemej11774
Gem38
mirixa9313
mirixa9313
Gem38
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem585
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem1,430
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem1,425
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem1,063
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem20
Temi
Temi
Gem28
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem10
Rain

Gem208

unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
Sign in to start chatting

29

0/160

Back to From users

Vast wars - Review

captfarrell avatar

captfarrell

September 23, 2020 at 03:24 AM

Do you like browser based games? You dream to become a criminal or a mafia boss and you can't do it in real life because you'll end up in prison?
Then Vast wars is your game! And that's what i'm going to talk you about.

  



zrAY72y464RUVmhgMS5brGisgaxv99.jpg


The game.


VastWars is a browser MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online Video Game) game, with simple 2d graphics  and it does not slow down the browser. The idea of the game is to offer the user the possibility to build an entire city dedicated to mafia businesses. Harvesting, selling marijuana and committing various crimes are among the many possibilities of the game.
These missions can be directed by the user under a timer in which the task is performed. The missions deliver various types of prizes that help the player continue to expand their city, in one example, the game style is similar to the once popular online game "CityVille", in which a city was grown. Here at VastWars it's the same idea but in a Mafia environment. (and remember it has SG prizes!)

 One of the game's strengths is its huge community. VastWars gives the ease of registration and worldwide exposure with chats and a simple user interface that is similar to a social network, where users can create their player profiles and even upload photos of themselves, for other users to see and even give them LIKE.

Another point in favor is the simplicity when doing missions, is also one against it. The game is in English, the missions, interface and contact with the developers are in that language, so a person who does not master the English (being a native spanish speaker myself) language will probably find the game complex and boring. Even so, VastWars has indicators, such as arrows and highlighters so that the player is located on the position of each thing.

0HQDX2mjMJn8ZWnXt10Kr7mbOWpINz.jpg
An example of the VastWars interface

Gameplay

Speaking of the gameplay of VastWars, it is possible to limit about its simplicity. Most missions take no more than 1 minute to complete. The player has Life, Awake, Energy and Courage, they are four different types of consumable energies that are necessary to perform a task. They are rechargeable, they are recharged every minute and the amount necessary to perform each task varies depending on the mission as well as the time it takes to complete them, for which it is also possible to accelerate them but by spending POINTS, these points can be paid with real money, already via phone balance or credit cards, among other alternatives.

8FYCyGh1KhaWpRr8ZOMPtMv3A7fq3X.jpg
OpenTTD, is that you?


Like almost any online game of these characteristics, which includes extra costs to carry out missions faster and an online community, one of the reasons for the game is the competitiveness of the players, either by the highest level or by the objects like SKINS that they buy to improve the aesthetics of their characters, profile or their city, as is the case with VastWars. In general, the game is very addictive and entertaining, easy to play.
 
lightmaster_001 avatar

lightmaster_001

September 23, 2020 at 04:25 AM

Sword Art Online is a free browser game, based on the popular anime series of the same name.



There are three roles to choose from in the game: Swordsman, Mage and Ranger. Each character has his own unique appearance, skills and a different way of fighting. By defeating the more powerful creatures, we have a chance to find legendary weapons that will make us even stronger in battles. We can also add helpers to our formations, which will make playing a little easier for us. At Sword Art Online, we discover many beautiful locations, meet strong monsters and make new friendships.



Join the fantastic world of Sword Art Online today!
alvin_montera_caneda avatar

alvin_montera_caneda

September 23, 2020 at 06:25 AM

how to play this game
pipiio avatar

pipiio

September 25, 2020 at 01:33 PM

boss and you can't do it in real life because you'll end up in prison?
Then Vast wars is your game! And t
asliarm avatar

asliarm

September 25, 2020 at 01:43 PM

how can i play
asliarm avatar

asliarm

September 25, 2020 at 01:43 PM

it looks good
_PIKU_ avatar

_PIKU_

September 25, 2020 at 02:55 PM

Yo everyone
bonkbonk avatar

bonkbonk

September 25, 2020 at 07:29 PM

Good article and it's also very accurate
iloveGameHag122 avatar

iloveGameHag122

September 25, 2020 at 07:38 PM

Nice cool game
emre_ziftci avatar

emre_ziftci

September 25, 2020 at 10:05 PM

yarrak gibi oyun amk yüde 55 xp var anasını siktiminin oyunn sitesi pezevenk kaan
M1rror avatar

M1rror

September 25, 2020 at 11:56 PM

i have played it for a while its a good game
xMusang20 avatar

xMusang20

September 26, 2020 at 01:59 AM

lol they rejected my submission task hahaha this game is nice. exploring mama loa
Shiroe03 avatar

Shiroe03

September 26, 2020 at 04:11 AM

i like all browser games
BLACKHUNTER6191 avatar

BLACKHUNTER6191

October 17, 2020 at 04:46 PM

I like the no download games.
Ko9g avatar

Ko9g

October 18, 2020 at 02:46 AM

i like the no download games
JonhorKun avatar

JonhorKun

October 18, 2020 at 09:53 AM

i have played it for a while its a nice game
lol12na avatar

lol12na

October 18, 2020 at 05:21 PM

its good lol its better than mafia city lolz and its better that its on google FREE
Cute14 avatar

Cute14

October 20, 2020 at 01:35 PM

Thanks very much thanks.
polat_alemdar23 avatar

polat_alemdar23

October 20, 2020 at 02:30 PM

thanks very much

Br0h_larzzx avatar

Br0h_larzzx

October 20, 2020 at 04:43 PM

waw so cute

epic4 avatar

epic4

October 20, 2020 at 04:49 PM

This game look sick

12koo0ook121 avatar

12koo0ook121

October 20, 2020 at 05:00 PM

This game look sick
ogberax avatar

ogberax

October 20, 2020 at 05:10 PM

let me talk
derdavid13 avatar

derdavid13

October 20, 2020 at 05:17 PM

good
yusufener7t avatar

yusufener7t

October 20, 2020 at 05:21 PM

Öyun çok iyi
1234
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Vast wars - Review - From users Forum on Gamehag