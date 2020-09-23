Vast wars - Review

Do you like browser based games? You dream to become a criminal or a mafia boss and you can't do it in real life because you'll end up in prison?

Then Vast wars is your game! And that's what i'm going to talk you about.













The game.

Gameplay



VastWars is a browser MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online Video Game) game, with simple 2d graphics and it does not slow down the browser. The idea of the game is to offer the user the possibility to build an entire city dedicated to mafia businesses. Harvesting, selling marijuana and committing various crimes are among the many possibilities of the game.These missions can be directed by the user under a timer in which the task is performed. The missions deliver various types of prizes that help the player continue to expand their city, in one example, the game style is similar to the once popular online game "CityVille", in which a city was grown. Here at VastWars it's the same idea but in a Mafia environment. (and remember it has SG prizes!)One of the game's strengths is its huge community. VastWars gives the ease of registration and worldwide exposure with chats and a simple user interface that is similar to a social network, where users can create their player profiles and even upload photos of themselves, for other users to see and even give them LIKE.Another point in favor is the simplicity when doing missions, is also one against it. The game is in English, the missions, interface and contact with the developers are in that language, so a person who does not master the English (being a native spanish speaker myself) language will probably find the game complex and boring. Even so, VastWars has indicators, such as arrows and highlighters so that the player is located on the position of each thing.An example of the VastWars interfaceSpeaking of the gameplay of VastWars, it is possible to limit about its simplicity. Most missions take no more than 1 minute to complete. The player has Life, Awake, Energy and Courage, they are four different types of consumable energies that are necessary to perform a task. They are rechargeable, they are recharged every minute and the amount necessary to perform each task varies depending on the mission as well as the time it takes to complete them, for which it is also possible to accelerate them but by spending POINTS, these points can be paid with real money, already via phone balance or credit cards, among other alternatives.OpenTTD, is that you?Like almost any online game of these characteristics, which includes extra costs to carry out missions faster and an online community, one of the reasons for the game is the competitiveness of the players, either by the highest level or by the objects like SKINS that they buy to improve the aesthetics of their characters, profile or their city, as is the case with VastWars. In general, the game is very addictive and entertaining, easy to play.