Chest Or Rewards? - A Gamehag Opinion

ChocolatYT So, I bought the robux chest. I had a 7/12 chance to get more than 20 robux, which was the biggest amount I could buy. I opened the robux chest and to my disappointment, I got. One robux. Not even 5 but 1??? What am I supposed to buy I don't understand. For future people DON'T BUY CHESTS ONLY REWARDS OK?

mertoxls13 Lol, thats your luck my friend, the odds are still 1/12 for every item, its bad luck

octavian_mihai Get the chest that doesn`t have any gem in them





yuchun717 I prefer rewards.

JesterJeans trueeeeeeeeeeeeee

moddthing i think rewards are much better because you are certain to get the amount mentioned as opposed to the luck based chest. but if you are a gambler then you would most probably want to gamble on the chest because of the high robux available, but it is not recomended to do so, stick to rewards is my take

hayqua987 Rewards are better bro

ChocolatYT I'm not buying chests anymore I guess. I feel scammed and at the same time not. It's 1 free robux but 450 for 1? Yeah I just won't buy chests I guess.

Dudegecko2 Yeah dont buy chests - _-

nedeloaia_david dont buy chests

djdj123456789 rewards why to buy these chests

rwti I prefer rewards

tufanyildiz101 dont buy chest

Veka_za Hello

SenpaiHaruke its hard to buy chest

NYgamer It's good to buy rewards





nitram1980cz Já už truhly nekupuji nikdy jsem z nich nic pořádného nezískal.

MYiu Yea I agree about not buying chests, as even though you have a chance of winning a high amount of return, we do not know if the chance is really 1/12 every time. There is a chance that it is manipulated so we have a much less chance to get more rewards and more chance of getting fewer rewards than buying rewards.

AztAdom Only rewards, mate ♥