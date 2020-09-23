Rain

Gem208

unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
Sign in to start chatting

28

0/160

Back to General Discussions

Chest Or Rewards? - A Gamehag Opinion

ChocolatYT avatar

ChocolatYT

September 23, 2020 at 01:53 AM

So, I bought the robux chest. I had a 7/12 chance to get more than 20 robux, which was the biggest amount I could buy. I opened the robux chest and to my disappointment, I got. One robux. Not even 5 but 1??? What am I supposed to buy I don't understand. For future people DON'T BUY CHESTS ONLY REWARDS OK?
mertoxls13 avatar

mertoxls13

September 23, 2020 at 02:21 AM

Lol, thats your luck my friend, the odds are still 1/12 for every item, its bad luck
octavian_mihai avatar

octavian_mihai

September 23, 2020 at 04:11 AM

Get the chest that doesn`t have any gem in them

yuchun717 avatar

yuchun717

September 23, 2020 at 08:30 AM

I prefer rewards.
JesterJeans avatar

JesterJeans

September 23, 2020 at 09:06 AM

trueeeeeeeeeeeeee
moddthing avatar

moddthing

September 23, 2020 at 11:21 AM

i think rewards are much better because you are certain to get the amount mentioned as opposed to the luck based chest. but if you are a gambler then you would most probably want to gamble on the chest because of the high robux available, but it is not recomended to do so, stick to rewards is my take
hayqua987 avatar

hayqua987

September 23, 2020 at 12:11 PM

Rewards are better bro
ChocolatYT avatar

ChocolatYT

September 23, 2020 at 06:39 PM

I'm not buying chests anymore I guess. I feel scammed and at the same time not. It's 1 free robux but 450 for 1? Yeah I just won't buy chests I guess.
Dudegecko2 avatar

Dudegecko2

September 23, 2020 at 07:04 PM

Yeah dont buy chests - _-
nedeloaia_david avatar

nedeloaia_david

September 23, 2020 at 07:12 PM

dont buy chests
djdj123456789 avatar

djdj123456789

September 23, 2020 at 07:13 PM

rewards why to buy these chests
rwti avatar

rwti

September 23, 2020 at 07:39 PM

I prefer rewards
tufanyildiz101 avatar

tufanyildiz101

September 23, 2020 at 07:50 PM

dont buy chest
Veka_za avatar

Veka_za

September 23, 2020 at 10:42 PM

Hello
SenpaiHaruke avatar

SenpaiHaruke

September 24, 2020 at 07:07 AM

its hard to buy chest
NYgamer avatar

NYgamer

September 24, 2020 at 09:12 AM

It's good to buy rewards

nitram1980cz avatar

nitram1980cz

September 24, 2020 at 09:56 AM

Já už truhly nekupuji nikdy jsem z nich nic pořádného nezískal.
MYiu avatar

MYiu

September 24, 2020 at 01:26 PM

Yea I agree about not buying chests, as even though you have a chance of winning a high amount of return, we do not know if the chance is really 1/12 every time. There is a chance that it is manipulated so we have a much less chance to get more rewards and more chance of getting fewer rewards than buying rewards.
AztAdom avatar

AztAdom

September 24, 2020 at 01:40 PM

Only rewards, mate ♥
uthskeuh avatar

uthskeuh

September 24, 2020 at 01:43 PM

i love a chests is op ***
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy