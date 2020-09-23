So, I bought the robux chest. I had a 7/12 chance to get more than 20 robux, which was the biggest amount I could buy. I opened the robux chest and to my disappointment, I got. One robux. Not even 5 but 1??? What am I supposed to buy I don't understand. For future people DON'T BUY CHESTS ONLY REWARDS OK?
Lol, thats your luck my friend, the odds are still 1/12 for every item, its bad luck
Get the chest that doesn`t have any gem in them
i think rewards are much better because you are certain to get the amount mentioned as opposed to the luck based chest. but if you are a gambler then you would most probably want to gamble on the chest because of the high robux available, but it is not recomended to do so, stick to rewards is my take
I'm not buying chests anymore I guess. I feel scammed and at the same time not. It's 1 free robux but 450 for 1? Yeah I just won't buy chests I guess.
Yeah dont buy chests - _-
rewards why to buy these chests
Já už truhly nekupuji nikdy jsem z nich nic pořádného nezískal.
Yea I agree about not buying chests, as even though you have a chance of winning a high amount of return, we do not know if the chance is really 1/12 every time. There is a chance that it is manipulated so we have a much less chance to get more rewards and more chance of getting fewer rewards than buying rewards.
i love a chests is op ***