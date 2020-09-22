Ofcourse nobody likes just playing one map but whennwarmimg up or something what is your go to map?
That would be Mirage for me
Our map pick are Mirage, Dust II, Inferno, Overpass
Mirage and Dust 2 but Mirage is the best
Dust2 like everyone and office for sure
Mirage and Dust 2 don't choose Office there's a lot of hackers
mirage and cache good and pls no play dust2
Cache,inferno and mirage are my favorite. :)
Dust two of course. its really fun
Mirage, cache, dust 2, inferno, nuke, vertigo. I tried office but there is more cheaters than the other maps and terrorists camping all around.