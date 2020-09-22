Rain

What is your go to map?

Runttukulli69 avatar

Runttukulli69

September 22, 2020 at 12:20 PM

Ofcourse nobody likes just playing one map but whennwarmimg up or something what is your go to map?
captfarrell avatar

captfarrell

September 22, 2020 at 08:45 PM

That would be Mirage for me
mrcheesesniffer avatar

mrcheesesniffer

September 24, 2020 at 07:30 PM

Dust 2 :D

mrcheesesniffer avatar

mrcheesesniffer

September 24, 2020 at 07:30 PM

Dust 2 :D

Nostalgia_01 avatar

Nostalgia_01

September 24, 2020 at 10:54 PM

Our map pick are Mirage, Dust II, Inferno, Overpass
BlacqWolf avatar

BlacqWolf

September 27, 2020 at 11:31 AM

Dust 2
RagnoLethal avatar

RagnoLethal

September 27, 2020 at 06:33 PM

Mirage and Dust 2 but Mirage is the best
crazy_d_doctor avatar

crazy_d_doctor

September 29, 2020 at 04:44 AM

Inferno is best.
Roninm avatar

Roninm

September 29, 2020 at 06:59 AM

Dust2 like everyone and office for sure
hanaja3 avatar

hanaja3

September 29, 2020 at 08:56 AM

Mirage and Dust 2 don't choose Office there's a lot of hackers
Doobleking avatar

Doobleking

September 29, 2020 at 09:56 PM

dust 2
amante1 avatar

amante1

September 29, 2020 at 10:21 PM

mirage and cache good and pls no play dust2
sageyro avatar

sageyro

September 30, 2020 at 04:37 AM

Cache,inferno and mirage are my favorite. :)
SquirrelSetup avatar

SquirrelSetup

February 18, 2021 at 06:15 AM

Dust two of course. its really fun
foxypiratero avatar

foxypiratero

February 21, 2021 at 01:09 AM

Dust2
slepth avatar

slepth

February 21, 2021 at 05:32 AM

dust 2. classic :)
NikolaJanev avatar

NikolaJanev

February 21, 2021 at 07:08 PM

Mirage, cache, dust 2, inferno, nuke, vertigo. I tried office but there is more cheaters than the other maps and terrorists camping all around.
What is your go to map? - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag