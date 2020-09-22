What is your go to map?

Runttukulli69 Ofcourse nobody likes just playing one map but whennwarmimg up or something what is your go to map?

captfarrell That would be Mirage for me

mrcheesesniffer Dust 2 :D





Nostalgia_01 Our map pick are Mirage, Dust II, Inferno, Overpass

BlacqWolf Dust 2

RagnoLethal Mirage and Dust 2 but Mirage is the best

crazy_d_doctor Inferno is best.

Roninm Dust2 like everyone and office for sure

hanaja3 Mirage and Dust 2 don't choose Office there's a lot of hackers

Doobleking dust 2

amante1 mirage and cache good and pls no play dust2

sageyro Cache,inferno and mirage are my favorite. :)

SquirrelSetup Dust two of course. its really fun

foxypiratero Dust2

slepth dust 2. classic :)