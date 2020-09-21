Is this game good?

Wolbach I think its good but i like to hear others opinion

p91724y23iuhweef i think this game is nice

bonkbonk I really like the game, tho the graphics could be better





LuckyRays Yeah,i think this game is cool.

elliezai reminds me a lot of farmville lol but it is a great way of getting soul gems and exp because of how easy the tasks are 'w'

BlacqWolf guys the task is only for pc?

sai30@ yes this game is good but you can't play more

juriven yes, this game is quite good





viliusbe No, this game is '' **** '' believe basic trash game.

IgorMA baaaaadddd

alex_cretiu this is not an good game try roblox play it bc is free

gm_abbasi this is a good game but I'm going to be there soon as possible

ore_wa_pain tell me if its good when you play ????????

kiki_pavic__idleempirecom yes it is





kiki_pavic__idleempirecom but isnt special





gm_abbasi when I play I will tell you about the same

gm_abbasi I will tell you good or bad

Haicongame good

mrnoobynoob yup. its good. i played it and it was fun.

eth_canon cops (human players in their early 10 yos) are stupidly brutal

LuckyRays yes,this game is not bad to play it.

gm_abbasi absolute right good game

gm_abbasi jani bht piyare game play to kr k dekho

MatteBRaps REALLY I LOVE THAT GAME SO EZ LAMO :)