Is Roblox good or bad?

Gamergirl202009 Which do you think it is?

Cant_talk246 its good free play online

pokego2009 is good game ❤

tom_maywheather Yeah

anti_spammer2 its full of toxic kids but its fun

Sunshine_Dazzle Awesome game!!





carl_jhevan_pronuevo GOOD GAME!

FiloGamerTV ROBLOX IS A SUPER GOOD GAME

jkmasterthepro Why are you even asking that? It's amazing.

alansanv well roblox is a nice game so lol

noobster81 roblox is a good and fun game

robotua good game

Bunnysocute roblox can be both if there's a reason

Steven374627 Roblox is Good game ever

25pandre good