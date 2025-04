Ways to Get XP

Gamergirl202009 I need XP to get to lvl 3, please help

bir_insan_ite in real life ? huh what a tough question

dragan_keydropcom i rrly nead to get to lvl 3

ant682 writing 5 comments on the forum a day will help . try to make sure theyre helpful though and dont spam

bigmanchan same i keep losing xp when i dont play for 2 hours its really annoying

zipped wait you can lose xp if you don't play?

Tyler241 Completing tasks gives some xp I believe