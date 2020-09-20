What colour pen do you think is the best to write with? Red, Blue, Green or Black.

Red? Maybe Blue? Green? Or Black?
I change the color of the pen according to my mood.
I prefer either blue or black. I usually just type stuff on a computer instead though.
Yeah red is pretty neat as well. Green, yeah I use it.
For me color black is the best.
Black or blue definitely! :)
Black is probably the most common and formal colour to use to write, though blue is equally nice. I'm. not sure about green, it's nice, but some people will not accept writing in that colour. Plus, light green can be difficult to see in. And I guess I just don't like writing in red - my own opinion. :)
i always use black for some reason, i find it more aesthetically more pleasing and was easy for me read it too.
i dont now all color good