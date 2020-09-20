Rain

Gem30

SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
What colour pen do you think is the best to write with? Red, Blue, Green or Black.

ChocolatYT avatar

ChocolatYT

September 20, 2020 at 08:48 PM

Red? Maybe Blue? Green? Or Black?
dragan_keydropcom avatar

dragan_keydropcom

September 20, 2020 at 10:57 PM

probably blue
ChocolatYT avatar

ChocolatYT

September 20, 2020 at 11:02 PM

Mines black.
Gabtrex148 avatar

Gabtrex148

September 21, 2020 at 03:57 AM

blue
nitram1980cz avatar

nitram1980cz

September 21, 2020 at 05:23 AM

I change the color of the pen according to my mood.
uhohaw avatar

uhohaw

September 21, 2020 at 06:34 PM

blue ofc
afak avatar

afak

September 21, 2020 at 06:35 PM

I prefer either blue or black. I usually just type stuff on a computer instead though.
sneaky1910 avatar

sneaky1910

September 22, 2020 at 07:42 PM

Blue and Black
sneaky1910 avatar

sneaky1910

September 22, 2020 at 07:42 PM

Blue and Black ofc
JesterJeans avatar

JesterJeans

September 22, 2020 at 08:17 PM

blue and black
ChocolatYT avatar

ChocolatYT

September 22, 2020 at 09:51 PM

Agreed. :)
Mikqil avatar

Mikqil

September 22, 2020 at 10:33 PM

McChickenLettuc avatar

McChickenLettuc

September 22, 2020 at 11:05 PM

Black is the best for me
Mikqil avatar

Mikqil

September 22, 2020 at 11:29 PM

Mikqil avatar

Mikqil

September 22, 2020 at 11:30 PM

Alexandru111 avatar

Alexandru111

September 23, 2020 at 12:26 AM

I like red and black!
ChocolatYT avatar

ChocolatYT

September 23, 2020 at 12:27 AM

Yeah red is pretty neat as well. Green, yeah I use it.
yuchun717 avatar

yuchun717

September 23, 2020 at 08:31 AM

For me color black is the best.
Magicky avatar

Magicky

September 23, 2020 at 08:47 AM

Black or blue definitely! :)
Black is probably the most common and formal colour to use to write, though blue is equally nice. I'm. not sure about green, it's nice, but some people will not accept writing in that colour. Plus, light green can be difficult to see in. And I guess I just don't like writing in red - my own opinion. :)
nitram1980cz avatar

nitram1980cz

September 23, 2020 at 09:20 AM

My mood matters.
abdulrahman_ahmed2 avatar

abdulrahman_ahmed2

September 23, 2020 at 10:16 AM

red colur or green
moddthing avatar

moddthing

September 23, 2020 at 11:19 AM

i always use black for some reason, i find it more aesthetically more pleasing and was easy for me read it too.
karla_level600 avatar

karla_level600

September 23, 2020 at 11:21 AM

i dont now all color good
