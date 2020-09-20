Rain

unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
I CAN'T GET EXP FOR LVL3

JamesHS15 avatar

JamesHS15

September 20, 2020 at 08:15 PM

I have tried so many ways to get exp but I still can't get to lvl 3
bir_insan_ite avatar

bir_insan_ite

September 20, 2020 at 08:16 PM

interesting.try looking youtube
JamesHS15 avatar

JamesHS15

September 20, 2020 at 08:17 PM

oh? sure! didn't think of that ****
JamesHS15 avatar

JamesHS15

September 20, 2020 at 08:18 PM

that might work
dragan_keydropcom avatar

dragan_keydropcom

September 20, 2020 at 10:58 PM

same it's so difficult

nitram1980cz avatar

nitram1980cz

September 21, 2020 at 05:26 AM

I started writing comments for the forum and a week ago I finally overcame the **** level 3 but it was a fight.
TheFreebieGuy avatar

TheFreebieGuy

September 21, 2020 at 11:09 AM

Same here I am struggling to get past level 3
uhohaw avatar

uhohaw

September 21, 2020 at 06:33 PM

i agree you get barely anything
djdj123456789 avatar

djdj123456789

September 21, 2020 at 07:14 PM

you are right but they have to make this thing little bit eady
Grimm321 avatar

Grimm321

September 22, 2020 at 12:51 AM

it is hard to get to level 3 on just comments and on top of that they have set a low bar for what is considered spam
