Game or contract

Trakkotic what is a contract and what does it do? is it better or worse that the games

ant682 contract is basically the same as the offers found on other websites like this (eg instagc)

MookGamer Contracts pay out less than games usually. I try and stay away from them because there's less customer support. I highly suggest just doing the games.

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon Over 100s of websites that are similar to gamehag use offer torro, adgate media, ascend media and many more same companies basically that are externally controlled. But they do still give you massive sgs for me they give even 10k sgs for some tasks still i feel games are the way to go cause you can easily take sgs from app zone additionally you get experience from it as well.