Game or contract

Trakkotic avatar

Trakkotic

September 19, 2020 at 11:07 AM

what is a contract and what does it do? is it better or worse that the games
ant682 avatar

ant682

October 9, 2020 at 06:18 PM

contract is basically the same as the offers found on other websites like this (eg instagc)
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 9, 2020 at 08:47 PM

Contracts pay out less than games usually. I try and stay away from them because there's less customer support. I highly suggest just doing the games.
gamehagcom_smurferduckymon avatar

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon

October 9, 2020 at 09:32 PM

Over 100s of websites that are similar to gamehag use offer torro, adgate media, ascend media and many more same companies basically that are externally controlled. But they do still give you massive sgs for me they give even 10k sgs for some tasks still i feel games are the way to go cause you can easily take sgs from app zone additionally you get experience from it as well.
its_amysgaming avatar

its_amysgaming

October 9, 2020 at 10:03 PM

Where are contracts? How do you do then anyways?
