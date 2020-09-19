Rain

Rise of Kingdoms

Trakkotic avatar

Trakkotic

September 19, 2020 at 11:03 AM

how long does it typically take to get to level 17
MeuhPatate avatar

MeuhPatate

September 19, 2020 at 01:47 PM

It took me 14 days, but I grinded like crazy (we're talking 50h in two weeks on a mobile game). Small problem I did not get anything as my account "was not correctly registered"... If you start this quest make SURE you download the game from the gamehag link and not anything else, else your gonna end up wasting 2 entire weeks of your life just like me...
seby221332 avatar

seby221332

September 19, 2020 at 05:04 PM

im level 1

avocad avatar

avocad

September 19, 2020 at 05:04 PM

ohhhh damn
seby221332 avatar

seby221332

September 19, 2020 at 05:04 PM

haha free xp
seby221332 avatar

seby221332

September 19, 2020 at 05:04 PM

haah levle 2

seby221332 avatar

seby221332

September 19, 2020 at 05:05 PM

i am very hapy becase idk
seby221332 avatar

seby221332

September 19, 2020 at 05:05 PM

i am very hapy becase idk 1
seby221332 avatar

seby221332

September 19, 2020 at 05:05 PM

i am very hapy becase idk
seby221332 avatar

seby221332

September 19, 2020 at 05:05 PM

i am very hapy becase idk 1
layn_bain avatar

layn_bain

December 23, 2020 at 01:49 AM

hi everyone

Bendy98 avatar

Bendy98

December 23, 2020 at 07:16 AM

About a week if you mannage your speedups only for buildings and buy them from the gipsy girl with gems that you aquire during compleating tasks.
Bendy98 avatar

Bendy98

December 23, 2020 at 07:16 AM

Buy the speedups
