Rise of Kingdoms

how long does it typically take to get to level 17
It took me 14 days, but I grinded like crazy (we're talking 50h in two weeks on a mobile game). Small problem I did not get anything as my account "was not correctly registered"... If you start this quest make SURE you download the game from the gamehag link and not anything else, else your gonna end up wasting 2 entire weeks of your life just like me...
About a week if you mannage your speedups only for buildings and buy them from the gipsy girl with gems that you aquire during compleating tasks.